AN innovative drinks company founded in 2015, Buck & Birch specialise in producing spirits, liqueurs and cocktails that are all inspired by or derived from the Scottish wilderness.
Arriving in the historic East Lothian village of Gifford I’m met by the duo behind the firm, Tom Chisholm and Rupert Waites, who describe themselves as ‘explorers, experimenters and wild flavour innovators’.
As we head deep into the woods, we pass a number of buckets placed beneath the canopy of mature birch trees to collect the sap which goes into their products.
Tom and Rupert’s knowledge of wild botanicals, trees and herbs is extensive, with Rupert explaining that the birch-tapping season can last anywhere between two to six weeks in March and April.
He then delves into the history of birch trees, as well as the myths associated with the species around the world – and also explains the practical and medicinal benefits of birch sap.
“It’s a really good cleanser,” he says. “A small amount has all the magnesium you need for a day with loads of antioxidants in there too. You fall in love with these trees – I think they’re just beautiful.
“This girl is about 80 years old,” he says, resting one hand on the white bark. “She’s nearing the end of her life cycle, which is about the same as humans.”
When Rupert hands me the drill, I admit to feeling a pang of guilt as it pierces the trunk. However, I’m assured by Rupert and Tom no lasting damage is caused by the process – and they never tap the same tree in consecutive years to give them time to heal.
After drilling an inch in, the liquid immediately begins to weep from the hole.
Rupert then carefully hammers in a spout and connects a bucket to collect the sap which drips as “steady as a heartbeat”.
In 2012, Tom and Rupert began developing botanical-flavoured products with foraged ingredients at their distillery in Macmerry, and launched Aelder Elixir. It received a Great Taste Awards star.
Tom, originally from Norway, and Rupert, who grew up in the Western Isles, previously worked together in Brown’s Brasserie in Edinburgh. Both have a passion for using foraged local ingredients and botanicals, and were passionate about finding innovative ways to infuse these in food and drink.
Now, their products are stocked in high-end bars and restaurants across the country, including Edinburgh’s Panda & Sons and the Johnnie Walker Experience on Princes Street.
Rupert offers me a mug of hot herbal tea with the addition of birch pollen – which works to enhance the natural flavours.
Another unique Buck & Birch innovation is their delicious birch syrup liqueur – which is used to flavour the company’s popular vodka spirit Ana (16% ABV).
With a butter caramel colour and natural flavourings, the liqueur goes down very easily and is smooth on the palette with a sweet aftertaste. It’s immediately clear why it is commonly used in Espresso Martinis or with affogato.
The Birch botanical spirit (39.6% ABV) on the other hand has a light summery flavour with a slight evergreen hue.
This pure spirit is married with raw sap and seasoned with wild birch flavours. Each bottle also contains a small twig from the tree … a delightful aesthetic detail that highlights nature’s hand in the making of the product.
With the sun warming our backs and birds singing all around, the duo thank the forest for its bountiful gifts and I thank Buck & Birch for sharing theirs.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here