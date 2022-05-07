DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (12A)

Five months after we last saw Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casting an ill-advised spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, causing fissures in the multiverse and bringing together some of the web-slinger's most fearsome adversaries, the sorcerer is back for an action-packed sequel to his 2016 origin story.

Written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi, who (fittingly) helmed the Tobey Maguire-era Spider-Man trilogy, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness begins with Strange haunted by nightmares of impending doom. He seeks out former Avenger Wanda Maximoff - aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) - and he's in dire need of help, particularly with the arrival of teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Chavez has the unique power to open doorways between dimensions - and she's being hunted down by a sinister force who want to take her magic for themselves.

Strange and co start tumbling through various universes, meeting old foes such as Master of the Mystic Arts Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Strange's lost love, Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and even versions of Strange himself.

The visuals of the film are overwhelmingly over the top - it seems as though every shot is laden with some kind of special effect, making for a slightly nauseous ride through the multiverse. Strange himself doesn't bring a lot of charisma to proceedings - but this is more than made up for with the big personalities of his quixotic mentor Wong (Benedict Wong), Chavez, and Wanda - who has a particularly standout performance.

It won't go down as the most ground-breaking Marvel film out there - the studio seems to have settled quite comfortably into exploring the multiverse narrative - but the framework does bring with it plenty of opportunities. Fans of the franchise will be thrilled to see old favourites returning - as well as some new faces, appearing for the first time as well-known characters.

The film is most lacking a sense of humour running throughout - something that's become a hallmark of irreverent modern Marvel movies. Instead, it's darker, more violent and brings elements of the horror genre into proceedings - perhaps unsurprising, as director Raimi made his name with chilling films.

While the film is a lot of fun - the action races on at a blistering pace, the fight sequences are impressive and the ending will leave your head spinning - it's not quite as original or memorable as some of the other additions to the franchise.

6.5/10

THE SWIMMER (18)

Based on the experiences of director Adam Kalderon, The Swimmer dives into a world of fierce competition and peak physical fitness through the eyes of an Olympic hopeful.

Erez (Omer Perelman Striks) is a gifted Israeli swimmer with a single goal: to represent his country at the biggest sporting competition in the world.

To earn his place at the next Summer Olympic Games, Erez travels to a remote training camp ahead of a competition that will determine the members of the Israeli team.

Faced with the homophobia and prejudice of peers and a dictatorial coach, Erez strives hard to maintain focus on the glittering prize but he is distracted by beautiful fellow swimmer Nevo (Asaf Jonas).

Their rivalry sparks subconscious desire and Erez faces a choice between his pursuit of gold medals and something deeper.

6.5/10

ELEVEN DAYS IN MAY (18)

In May 2021, tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated as part of the ongoing conflict, resulting in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Over the course of 11 days, more than 60 children were killed in the territory.

Narrated by Kate Winslet and enriched with music composed by Max Richter, this documentary, co-directed by Mohammed Sawwaf and Michael Winterbottom, chronicles the events of that period and tells the stories of each boy or girl who died.

Released to coincide with the first anniversary of the bombing, the film combines archive footage and the personal testimonies of families, who pay tribute to lost sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, and the young dreams that will never be realised.

7.5/10