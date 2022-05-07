Cucumber is an ancient crop, originating in the foothills of the Himalayas. Cucumis sativus was being cultivated at least 4000 years ago in India, reaching the Mediterranean around 1000BC. They were later brought here by the Romans.
Cucumbers always need to grow in rich soil with heat, light, and a plentiful supply of water.
Like New World tomatoes and peppers they are not frost hardy and need warm conditions to thrive.
In Scotland, when growing in containers, we provide home compost or, when that’s not available, quality peat-free growing media.
Once plants start flowering they require a weekly comfrey or tomato liquid feed.
No such easy options were available to the indefatigable 18th century East Lothian gardener, James Justice.
When preparing his cucumber beds, he, or rather his squad of workers, tipped cartloads of well composted cow manure in pits and covered with a further 30cm of good soil.
As the plants threw out vines, he created 60cm high ridges of horse muck mixed with soil wherever they spread.
This gave the roots ‘full liberty to play at pleasure’.
Cucumber growers have always fully appreciated the need for heat and light.
Our modern greenhouses may be almost too much for cucumbers. In fact, I reckon my plants perform better in the less bright polytunnel.
A hot greenhouse can make the large leaves transpire excessively so they need copious amounts of water. If growing outdoors, a sheltered sunny spot is fine during the day, but cooler overnight temperatures in most of Scotland are more challenging.
Outdoor temperatures work well further south, as Roman gardeners found 2000 years ago.
The emperor Tiberius insisted on a daily supply of cucumbers throughout the year, so his gardeners devised mobile beds to follow the sun through the garden over the course of a day.
Many centuries later, James Justice used an 18th century version of glass bell cloches.
When combined with his wonderfully muck-enriched soil, he reckoned it was ‘in good temper’ for sowing after 3 or 4 days. No modern propagator leaping into life at the flip of a switch.
As the plants grew, Justice kept the bell cloches in place as long as possible, by hoisting them off the soil to let the vines grow freely.
But Justice also recognised the fungal disorders humid conditions could bring.
He wiped away any moisture accumulating on the glass as water dripping on a plant would encourage damaging fungal growth.
This is still important. Wet cucumber stems all too readily rot at ground level, so I keep it relatively dry by growing cucumbers in tomato rings.
These units have a central planting space surrounded by a ‘moat’. You keep roots moist by adding water to the moat, thereby keeping the soil dry immediately round the plant. Every generation has its solutions.
Plant of the week
Geum ‘East of Eden’ has pretty creamy white flowers flushed with pink that are like the colours of apple blossom. The long flower stalks rise from a neat mound of glossy green foliage. Geums grow best in well drained soil in sun or partial shade.
Subscribe to The Herald and don't miss a single word from your favourite writers by clicking here
https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/19496323.subscribe-herald-just-2/
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here