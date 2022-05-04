In recent years, CBD has become a sought after wellness supplement. Regulation was lacking behind, but now the UK’s Food Standard Agency has taken the very important steps to clean up the industry. For the first time, we will know whether products are safe and can be legally placed on the market. We have rounded up our favourite products that made the cut. But first, let's learn more about what CBD actually is.

What is CBD oil?

CBD or cannabidiol is an extract derived from the hemp or cannabis plant. In the UK, CBD can only be sold to consumers if it's derived from hemp. CBD is a so-called cannabinoid, a compound found in the cannabis plant family, to which hemp belongs. There are more than 100 of these compounds, but you’ll find the highest concentration of THC and CBD.

What does CBD do?

CBD has been said to have many benefits for a wide range of health obstacles, and while we have a significant number of users praising its efficacy, we are still lacking more medical evidence. In general, most consumers use CBD to aid sleep and for pain and anxiety relief, but as mentioned we are still awaiting more scientific studies.

Up until a few decades ago, we did not know that our bodies could produce its own cannabinoids interacting with the endocannabinoid system. This system is responsible for maintaining balance across a range of physiological and cognitive processes, such as mood, appetite, memory and energy. CBD has been found to interact with the receptors in this system and help regulate a range of bodily functions.

Is CBD oil legal in the UK?

It’s a big question and up until recently, it was a bit of a grey zone. We have long been waiting for some clarification on the regulatory status of CBD. Fortunately, the Food Standards Agency have finally established clear guidelines on the legality of CBD. Along, with a full set of requirements, they have established a list of CBD products eligible to be placed on the UK market. If a product is not on the list, it cannot be legally sold in the UK.

CBD products in the UK cannot contain the psychoactive compound THC - the substance that can make you "high". So we recommend steering clear of anyone trying to sell you CBD products by claiming it contains THC.

Lastly, companies selling CBD in the UK are not allowed to make any medical claims. Some companies have been found to make claims that CBD could relieve pain, anxiety and more, however medical claims can only be made when the Medicines Agency deems it right to do so. As CBD is currently considered a food supplement, this is not the case.

Top 3 CBD Oils in the UK

1. THE DRUG.STORE CBD OIL

●STRENGTH: 500mg to 3000mg

●BOTTLE SIZE: 30ml

●FLAVOUR: Tasteless

●PRICE RANGE: £29.99 - £89.99

TheDrug.Store has been one of our favourite supplement brands for a while - they always deliver top quality at reasonable prices and their CBD is no exception. The CBD oil is high quality, competitively priced and quickly absorbed. TheDrug.Store CBD oil comes in three strengths, 500mg, 1000mg, and 3000mg, all mixed with an MCT carrier oil making them taste neutral.

Their customer service is phenomenal, so if you ever have a question, just send them an email and one of their experts will respond straight away.

2. TRIP CBD OIL

●STRENGTH: 300mg, 1000mg

●BOTTLE SIZE: 15ml

●FLAVOUR: Orange Blossom and Wild Mint

●PRICE RANGE: £19 - £39

Trip’s CBD oils are uniquely formulated for optimal taste, one of the reasons why they are loved by many. The pipette on this oil does not show millilitres, so you would have to rely on the number of drops. A full dropper contains approx. 20 drops, which equates to 20 MG of the “Original” 300mg strength and 66MG of the “Strong” 1000mg strength. They don’t have anything stronger than 1000mg.

3. FOUR FIVE CBD

●STRENGTH: 500mg, 1000mg, 2000mg

●BOTTLE SIZE: 30ml

●FLAVOUR: Lemon Balm

●PRICE RANGE: £24 - £90

Founded by professional rugby players George Kruis and Dominic Day, FourFive make supplements specifically suitable for an active lifestyle. Their CBD products are ideal for people looking to optimise recovery. Four Five CBD Oil is certified to a sporting standard and while their original CBD oil is tasteless, they also have a refreshing orange flavoured oil.

How do I take CBD Oil?





CBD dosages can be tricky. Everyone’s body is different and will metabolise CBD to different extents. CBD has a very complex relationship with the body and the brain and there are a plethora of reasons why it's difficult to come up with a general guideline on CBD dosage. However, we do have a few tips on how to make CBD the most effective for you.

CBD oil is best taken sublingually, by placing the oil under the tongue and letting it absorb for 30 to 90 seconds before swallowing. This method should increase absorption. We recommend a starting dose of 17mg which equals 1 full pipette of a 500mg oil. Once you have taken this dose for a few days, you can slowly increase to 25-70 mg per day depending on need.

CBD oils come in many different strengths and even if you don’t take a lot daily, buying a higher strength tincture and taking less of it is a great opportunity to save in the long run as the price per milligram of CBD is always significantly lower.

