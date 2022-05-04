Elon Musk has been invited to give evidence to MPs expected about his expected takeover of social media giant Twitter.
Conservative MP Julian Knight called for the billionaire entrepreneur to discuss his plans for the site at a parliamentary committee meeting and "address any critiques in public".
The chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, Mr Knight added they were keen to learn more about verification plans for all users on the platforms.
The Tesla CEO agreed to a £34.5 billion takeover deal with the Twitter board in April, which is expected to be completed later this year.
He said at the time of the deal that he was looking forward to “enhancing the product with new features”.
Mr Musk has since suggested he was considering introducing a fee for commercial users on the social media platform.
"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," he said in a tweet.
In a letter to the entrepreneur, Mr Knight said the committee supported Mr Musk’s proposals to remove all spam accounts and automated bots from the platform.
“My committee has noted your proposed acquisition of Twitter and we are interested in the developments you propose. In particular, your intention to roll out verification for all users echoes our calls on the UK Government as part of proposed legislation, which we hope will restore the UK public’s trust in digital platforms,” he wrote.
READ MORE: Musk on a mission to stop Russian influence of Western democracy, says Hunter
“I therefore wish to take this opportunity to invite you to speak before our committee and discuss your proposals in more depth.
“I know you have expressed your wish that critics remain on Twitter and this may present an opportunity to address any critiques in public.”
After some users of the platform raised concerns that Mr Musk’s support of absolute free speech could mean a loosening of content restrictions, Mr Knight added the committee want to hear how the Tesla chief would balance free speech and protecting users from "online harms".
He added: “Appearing before the committee will give Mr Musk an ideal opportunity to set out his proposals for Twitter in more depth and we would look forward to welcoming him."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here