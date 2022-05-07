Mezcal, Glasgow
Mezcal is the newest addition to Glasgow's Mexican scene, and both the dishes and décor of the Hope Street restaurant are awash with vibrant colours that immediately transport you to a Cinco de Mayo fiesta!
Serving meals made from a combination of locally sourced produce and ingredients imported directly from Mexico, fillings include dried chilli pork shoulder with pineapple and oregano, or spinach and potato with pickled red onion. Mezcal also allows customers to try Mexico's national cocktail, the Paloma, as well as choose from a wide selection of mezcal, tequila's smoky cousin.
Mariachi, Edinburgh Old Town
Mariachi, located in the heart of Edinburgh's beautiful Old Town, is a family-run Mexican restaurant that has been in operation for over a decade - and a firm favourite with Edinburgh locals!
Their food encompasses the many different styles of Mexican cuisine, from traditional, family-style dishes to simple street food and Tex-Mex favourites like Burritos, Nachos, and Chilli con Carne - not to mention those delicious sizzling Fajitas.
The Parlour, Glasgow
The Parlour, located at the top of Byres Road, sells itself with three simple words: cocktails, tacos, and beers.
If you find yourself craving Mexican food at all hours of the day or night, this is a hot spot for a decent taco! The menu is small but not limited, with something for everyone, including a vegan taco with crispy fried tofu, pea mole, and red salsa. The drinks menu includes a variety of tropical cocktails, such as the eye-catching Mango Margarita garnished with chilli salt - spicy!
El Cartel, Edinburgh
El Cartel will have you eating burritos until you burst!
Fresh, delicious, Mexican tapas and tacos served in an uber cool environment. Is there anything better in life than a great strong frozen margarita with a salt rim and a heaping pile of freshly fried tortilla chips with guacamole? Oh my goodness, my mouth is watering...
