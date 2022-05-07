Marchmont House Open Studio Weekend

14-15 May. Free. Marchmont Studios, Marchmont Estate, Greenlaw, Duns, TD10 6YL.

The Open Studio weekend at Marchmont House, right, gives visitors the chance to meet artists and makers whilst exploring the expansive sculpture collection at one of Scotland’s great stately homes. There will also be a 10-stall Makers’ Market, as well as print and clay workshops. Some of the artists include stonecutters and sculptors Michelle de Bruin and Jo Crossland, as well as rush-seat chairmakers Sam and Rich, among others.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

Wildlife Art Exhibition

7 May - 5 June. Free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterson House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY.

This exhibition presents work from experienced wildlife artists Kittie Jones and Wynona Legg, below. Their works come primarily from their direct observation of animals in the wild, aiming to capture their movements and the constant change of nature. Some of the work was created during various lockdowns where both artists had to adapt to new ways of working, which makes for some interesting viewing.

https://www.the-soc.org.uk

Hosting Stillness

11-14 May. Free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

This work explores the magical forms of the minor gesture in response to time, site, audience and its relationship to themes within care, ableism and posthumanism. It examines vulnerability as well as celebrating some limitations within the body. This exhibition acts as evidence of the development of the project as a whole, including a video discussion between artist and curator.

https://www.cca-glasgow.com

ReCollection

7 May. Free. 40 Fox Street, Glasgow, G1 4EQ.

Emerging artist Alison McCoy’s first exhibition, titled ReCollection, is on display in Glasgow. Her body of work showcases abstract and figurative paintings relating to memory – more specifically her memories of growing up in the 1970s. Using memories of scenes from her childhood holidays she produces large, abstract paintings.

http://www.alisonmccoyart.co.uk/

Legacy of an Invisible Bullet

7 May. Free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

For the past 10 years, BAFTA nominated filmmaker Doug Aubrey has been making short films and exploring a personal archive dating to the 1970s. This exhibition explores Aubrey’s inward experiences and reflects on the film-making process.

https://www.cca-glasgow.com

Searching for Life: Photography from Syria

7-30 May. Entry Free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

The Glasgow Gallery of Photography returns this month, giving visitors a taste of some great photography at their brand new gallery on Glassford Street. This month marks the start of a month long solo exhibition from Syrian photographer Khaled Akacha.

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com/

Street Photography Exhibition

7-30 May. Entry Free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

Another exhibition marking the opening of the Glasgow Gallery of Photography’s new studio is this Street Photography exhibition. Taking place in the lower gallery, this exhibition showcases some of the contributor’s greatest street photography shots.

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com/

Studio Bizio

Monday - Saturday. Entry Free. 20A Raeburn Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH4 1HN.

Studio Bizio is a photography gallery which specialises in 20th century and contemporary photography, with the occasional venture into other areas of the specialism. This new gallery supports fine art photography artists and collectors by providing collectors with access to some of the best fine art photography from the last century. There’s plenty of interesting work to explore at this gallery which is currently showcasing artist Ateliere O Haapala.

https://www.studiobizio.com/

The Living Legacy of William Morris

7 May - 16 July. Free. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.

Running alongside the exhibition The Art of Wallpaper, explore the artist through the gallery’s balcony display. Discover more about Morris’ revitalisation of the art of tapestry, as well as the studio he founded at Merton Abbey in London. Follow his journey to Scotland and the legacy for Scottish tapestry that he created.

https://dovecotstudios.com

A Passion for Art

7-28 May. Free. Macrobert Arts Centre, University of Stirling, FK9 4LA.

Matilda Hall has been a collector of Scottish art for over half a century. She helped to collect for Stirling University and was later an important part of the founding of charity Art in Healthcare. This exhibition showcases some of the works from collections influenced by her, including pieces from Joan Eardley and Janka Malkowska.

https://macrobertartscentre.org

CHARLOTTE COHEN