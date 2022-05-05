Sir Tom Hunter has issued a heartfelt thanks to Kiltwalk heroes who helped to make the Glasgow event a massive success to raise a record-breaking sum of more than £4 million.

Walkers raised £2.7m and The Hunter Foundation provided a generous top up of 50 per cent, amounting to £1.35m and boosting the final total to £4.05m which is now on its way to 685 Scottish charities.

Scotland’s favourite mass participation charity event has now raised more than £33m for nearly 3,000 charities across the country in the past six years.

In a video aimed at walkers, Sir Tom described the Kiltwalk as one of The Hunter Foundation’s proudest achievements.

The video was accompanied by a letter, which was emailed to each and every one of the 10,000 individuals who took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk on April 24.

Kiltwalk volunteer Chloe Minto got into the spirit of the event

Writing to them, the philanthropist said: “All your fundraising plus The Hunter Foundation’s 50% top-up means £4,050,000 is on its way to 685 different Scottish charities. And how those charities large and small need our support more than ever, especially after the last couple of years.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time and making the effort to help the charity that you really care about.

“Your own charity will be in touch to thank you for your generosity but I also want to tell you personally how much I appreciate everything you achieved by wearing a bit of tartan and setting out in the sunshine to do something very special for your chosen charity. You’re making a difference and are part of something unique.”

Sir Tom also confirmed that the next Glasgow Kiltwalk would be held on April 30 2023.

However, there is still time to register for the next Kiltwalk taking place in Aberdeen on May 29, then St Andrews to Dundee on August 21 and Edinburgh on September 18. There will also be a Virtual Kiltwalk weekend from October 7 to 9.

To sign up for the four remaining Kiltwalk events of 2022 visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk