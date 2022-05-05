Sir Tom Hunter has issued a heartfelt thanks to Kiltwalk heroes who helped to make the Glasgow event a massive success to raise a record-breaking sum of more than £4 million.
Walkers raised £2.7m and The Hunter Foundation provided a generous top up of 50 per cent, amounting to £1.35m and boosting the final total to £4.05m which is now on its way to 685 Scottish charities.
Scotland’s favourite mass participation charity event has now raised more than £33m for nearly 3,000 charities across the country in the past six years.
Read more: Glasgow Green hosts the return of the Kiltwalk
In a video aimed at walkers, Sir Tom described the Kiltwalk as one of The Hunter Foundation’s proudest achievements.
The video was accompanied by a letter, which was emailed to each and every one of the 10,000 individuals who took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk on April 24.
Writing to them, the philanthropist said: “All your fundraising plus The Hunter Foundation’s 50% top-up means £4,050,000 is on its way to 685 different Scottish charities. And how those charities large and small need our support more than ever, especially after the last couple of years.
“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time and making the effort to help the charity that you really care about.
“Your own charity will be in touch to thank you for your generosity but I also want to tell you personally how much I appreciate everything you achieved by wearing a bit of tartan and setting out in the sunshine to do something very special for your chosen charity. You’re making a difference and are part of something unique.”
Read more: Glasgow Kiltwalk challenge is in sight for inspirational heart transplant recipient
Sir Tom also confirmed that the next Glasgow Kiltwalk would be held on April 30 2023.
However, there is still time to register for the next Kiltwalk taking place in Aberdeen on May 29, then St Andrews to Dundee on August 21 and Edinburgh on September 18. There will also be a Virtual Kiltwalk weekend from October 7 to 9.
To sign up for the four remaining Kiltwalk events of 2022 visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here