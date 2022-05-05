There is something so sweet about getting money without much trouble. It is a fantasy that most people have at a certain point in their lives. This is why many people start showing interest in lotteries and playing to get a jackpot. Besides the rush that goes with having lots of money or suddenly receiving a large amount of it, it is also a chance to change your life for the better by simply having fun. We cannot blame you because we can completely relate, and this is why we have made a list of the five largest lottery jackpots for 2022.

5 Largest Lottery Jackpots 2022

With so many online lotteries, it can be hard to tell which ones are good and fair and which ones are just taking your money, leaving you with nothing in return. We have done in-depth research, and this is what we have found out – here is the list of five largest lottery jackpots 2022:

Lucky Block Lottery Euromillions Thunderball The Health Lottery Lotto

1.Lucky Block Lottery

With the whole world getting interested in blockchain technology, it's no wonder that sooner or later, a lottery based on it would appear. In March this year, Lucky Block released a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs. Anyone who buys it gets a chance to enter a daily draw that is held on the Lucky Block platform. However, that is not all, because there is a very realistic chance of winning a Lamborghini. This car is a dream of every person in this world who wants to know what it would feel like to drive this beast of a car. This is why the Lucky Block lottery is an ideal opportunity to get your hands on such a superior vehicle.

If that wasn’t enough, there are daily jackpots in the amount of $10,000 or more. The creators of Lucky Block have thought of everything. In the collection, there are 25 NFTs that can double your jackpot if you are lucky enough to get any of them. If you wish to keep an eye on the Lucky Block token, there is also a lottery tracker where you can see the transfers, holders, info, analytics, comments, and much more, so you can always stay in the loop and be informed about all the possible changes you might be interested in.

The funds for the prize are collected in the Main Draw Pool, which is an address on the blockchain that everyone can see. Currently, the pool is valued at $2.2 million, which means that more people can get a hold of the prizes. Considering that it is based on the blockchain, the process is very transparent. Platinum Rollers Club NFT owners certainly get a chance to get the prize of their dreams, and that can easily be you.

2.Euromillions

One of the best lotteries in the UK is Euromillions because it gives an opportunity to the players to win lucrative jackpots starting from £14.3 million. Such a huge prize is a reason why so many people play it. However, considering that it is played in nine other countries besides the UK, it is best to keep your hopes in check since the chances of winning the jackpot are not exactly in favor of the players.

The EuroMillions lottery was established back in 2004, and the structure has stayed pretty much the same. The rules and regulations concerning the players are consistent, which gives it a certain credibility. On the other hand, you should know that the only credible way to play it is by purchasing the tickets. There are some scams that use the name of this lottery that can lead you to pay a certain amount of money, so it is necessary to protect yourself from those kinds of situations and make sure you only play the genuine Euromillions lottery.

The reason why people like it is because the ticket price is pretty low. It is only £2.50. The draws occur every Tuesday and Friday. The best thing about it is that there is not only a jackpot but also 12 other prizes for every draw, which is why most players keep playing it.

3.Thunderball

Thunderball is a National Lottery, and it gives very good chances to the player to win the jackpot, which is half the million pounds. However, that is not all because there are some small prizes as small as £3, but considering that the ticket costs £1, it offers the chance for every player to play a playlist to get their money back and even save some for some next draws. The players get a chance to see if they were so lucky to get a prize four times a week: On Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Considering that there are four chances per week to win a jackpot, paying £1 can seem like a small sacrifice.

4.The Health Lottery

When it comes to the Health Lottery, it's important to mention that the prize is a little modest when compared to the previous ones as it is "only" £250,000. However, the reason why it made it to our list is because the ticket is very cheap – it's £1, but there are five draws a week. You can get the chance to win a prize every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This means that the odds are in favor of the players, so if you choose to play, you can win prizes as low as £5 up to £100,000.

What makes it so interesting is that 20% of all the profits get donated to causes related to health. If you wish to play, you can choose from the mega raffle, scratch cards, and daily draws. Daily draws can be seen on television as they are broadcast live, which gives it a little bit of relaxing appeal because you don't need to go anywhere; you can simply watch it in the comfort of your own home. All the players have equal chances of getting £25,000 during the daily draws that occur five times a week, making it pretty tempting.

5.Lotto

When it comes to popularity, the lotto is a well-established name that most people play. The prize is an incredible £35 million. The ticket price is only £2, and considering that there are two draws a week, there is a chance for every player to win a modest prize. What’s even better is that there is an interesting rule that if no one wins the jackpot after five draws, the players who have at least two main numbers get the chance to split the prize. It is one of the reasons why so many people play it.

The draws get held every Wednesday and Saturday, which gives a certain spice to every week. As soon as it appeared, it gained faithful players as 30% of people who learned about it started playing it regularly. It has been present for a very long time because it was established back in 1994. The fact that it has lasted this long tells a lot about its credibility.

This was the list of the best lottery to play in the UK and the five largest lottery jackpots in 2022 to choose from. Hopefully, our list will help you navigate through the lotteries available, so you will find the one that suits you the most according to your preferences and your lifestyle. Of course, we would certainly go towards the Lucky Block lottery draw, not only because of the money but also because of the number of benefits that each player gets, higher chances of winning the jackpot, and transparency throughout the process.

Conclusion

Older generations still take pleasure in buying a ticket and waiting for the draws in the hope of getting the jackpot win. However, times are changing and with it bringing some new ways of enjoying the lottery as we know it. With the development of blockchain technology, the chances of winning the jackpot are certainly higher, which is why we recommend taking a chance at winning a cash prize or that magnetic Lamborghini. Take advantage of blockchain technology, and you will certainly secure better conditions while playing the lottery.

