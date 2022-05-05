The first thing to note when arriving at Moskito in the late afternoon is the high ceilings and abundance of natural light streaming into the room. Architecture has been kind, this is not what you might expect from a basement venue on Bath Street in Glasgow. A smart refurbishment, capitalising on the corner location and absence of overhanging buildings nearby, made for an open, airy and bright space.

Cool, muted colours and bare-brick walls are augmented by made-to-measure pop art, soft furnishings, alcove booths, flashes of neon and a dynamic lighting system that moves the room from daytime social to late night club. Tables outside on the garden-style terrace are in demand.

The story so far: Moskito launched in July last year, a new lease of life for a name and location long associated with Glasgow hospitality. Creative cocktails and a global approach to food were the defining principles.

The menu is made up of small plates with influences from around the world, categorised under the headings of earth, sea, land and fire – that last section is a reference to the tandoor oven in the kitchen.

Recently added dishes include a Scottish-Italian plate of salmon and lobster ravioli; chicken caesar croquette with Parmesan anchovy and smoked bacon crumb and a beef short rib with char sui and hot mustard sauce that is proving particularly popular.

Returning favourites include a blockbuster bar snack - katsu sandwich of panko bread crumbed chicken, shredded cabbage in a barbecue peanut sauce. See also the hot peppered beef brisket, sweet pepper emulsion and chimichurri.

For dessert, try a rum infused pineapple pina colada plate with coconut sorbet and ginger snap or a classic crème brulee with white chocolate and Chambord.

"We are playing to our strengths, we know what our customers are enjoying on the menu and we have introduced some lighter, fresher options. We want to have different cooking styles and flavour profiles to blend together.

"I think what’s great about Glasgow at the moment is people are pushing the boundaries with food, there’s such a variety of influences now” explains general manager Ben McLeod.

“The small plates are central to what we do and we’ve now refined the menu, preparing for office workers returning and more people arriving in unplanned, ready for a bite to eat. All the things that you would expect from a bar as we get back to normal".

"We will also revamp our cocktail offering, concentrating on what we do best in our signature serves while expanding our classic range so we will have different options for old fashions, martinis and negronis."

Spring brings a hint of spontaneity back to our social lives and a return to the office for more city centre workers. Familiar routines will be resumed with conversations at the bar, upbeat music and shared meals with friends. Moskito is well placed with their spring menus to fully play the role of stylish after-work hangout and weekend retreat.

The kitchen at Moskito is open 5-10pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 12noon-9.30pm Thursday-Sunday.

moskitoglasgow.com