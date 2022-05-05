The first thing to note when arriving at Moskito in the late afternoon is the high ceilings and abundance of natural light streaming into the room. Architecture has been kind, this is not what you might expect from a basement venue on Bath Street in Glasgow. A smart refurbishment, capitalising on the corner location and absence of overhanging buildings nearby, made for an open, airy and bright space.
Cool, muted colours and bare-brick walls are augmented by made-to-measure pop art, soft furnishings, alcove booths, flashes of neon and a dynamic lighting system that moves the room from daytime social to late night club. Tables outside on the garden-style terrace are in demand.
The story so far: Moskito launched in July last year, a new lease of life for a name and location long associated with Glasgow hospitality. Creative cocktails and a global approach to food were the defining principles.
The menu is made up of small plates with influences from around the world, categorised under the headings of earth, sea, land and fire – that last section is a reference to the tandoor oven in the kitchen.
Recently added dishes include a Scottish-Italian plate of salmon and lobster ravioli; chicken caesar croquette with Parmesan anchovy and smoked bacon crumb and a beef short rib with char sui and hot mustard sauce that is proving particularly popular.
Returning favourites include a blockbuster bar snack - katsu sandwich of panko bread crumbed chicken, shredded cabbage in a barbecue peanut sauce. See also the hot peppered beef brisket, sweet pepper emulsion and chimichurri.
For dessert, try a rum infused pineapple pina colada plate with coconut sorbet and ginger snap or a classic crème brulee with white chocolate and Chambord.
"We are playing to our strengths, we know what our customers are enjoying on the menu and we have introduced some lighter, fresher options. We want to have different cooking styles and flavour profiles to blend together.
"I think what’s great about Glasgow at the moment is people are pushing the boundaries with food, there’s such a variety of influences now” explains general manager Ben McLeod.
“The small plates are central to what we do and we’ve now refined the menu, preparing for office workers returning and more people arriving in unplanned, ready for a bite to eat. All the things that you would expect from a bar as we get back to normal".
"We will also revamp our cocktail offering, concentrating on what we do best in our signature serves while expanding our classic range so we will have different options for old fashions, martinis and negronis."
Spring brings a hint of spontaneity back to our social lives and a return to the office for more city centre workers. Familiar routines will be resumed with conversations at the bar, upbeat music and shared meals with friends. Moskito is well placed with their spring menus to fully play the role of stylish after-work hangout and weekend retreat.
The kitchen at Moskito is open 5-10pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 12noon-9.30pm Thursday-Sunday.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here