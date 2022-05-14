EXHIBITION

A Blink of Ink: The Creative World of Jill Calder, Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk

Proof that the craft of the illustrator is alive and well and thriving in Scotland. Jill Calder has spent the last 30 years drawing. She has illustrated books, magazine articles and museum exhibitions. Now, the Park Gallery in Callendar House in Falkirk is offering a showcase of her vibrant work.

MUSIC

Charli XCX, 02 Academy, Glasgow, tomorrow

The brash new face of pop arrives in Glasgow this weekend. Charli XCX has a new album to promote in Crash and we’re expecting a visual spectacle.

OPERA

Don Giovanni, Theatre Royal Glasgow, tomorrow

Scottish Opera revives its 2013 version of Mozart’s masterpiece with Roland Wood and Jonathan McGovern sharing the title role in this touring production overseen by musical director Stuart Stratford. Kicking off in Glasgow tomorrow and running until next Saturday, the show then travels to Eden Court in Inverness where it plays from May 25 to May 28. Next on the itinerary is Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, from June 5 to June 11 and His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, on June 16 and June 18, before returning to the Theatre Royal in Glasgow from June 23 to June 25.

CINEMA

Benediction, from Friday

In which Britain’s greatest living film-maker tackles the story of the First World War poet Siegfried Sassoon. Jack Lowden plays the young Sassoon before Peter Capaldi takes up the reins for the older man. A film about, fear, love, sexuality and, of course, the pity of war and the long-term impact it had on those who took part.

FESTIVAL

Boswell Book Festival, Dumfries House, Cumnock, today and tomorrow

There is still time to get along to the world’s only festival of biography and memoir in the rather impressive surroundings of Dumfries House in Ayrshire this weekend. If you put your skates on you can catch Great Pottery Throwdown judge Keith Brymer Jones this afternoon at 3.30pm crime writing queen Val McDermid this evening at 8pm. Or if you fancy a Sunday outing, Andrew O’Hagan, Vince Cable, Chitra Ramaswamy, Denise Mina and Frank Skinner are all appearing tomorrow. For details and tickets, visit boswellbookfestival.co.uk