Hair loss can occur at any age, and it can be due to a variety of factors – heredity, anxiety, infections or skin disorders, medication, poor diet, etc. Whichever the cause, hair loss is, for both men and women, an unpleasant phenomenon, affecting not only their physical appearance but also their self-confidence.

Although seeking a solution can be quite stressful, there is some good news. Glasgow and Edinburgh are home to some of the most well-equipped clinics for hair loss treatments and hair transplantations in Europe. With 35 years of experience and thousands of people trusting the Seneca Medical Group for this significant transformation in their lives, the clinics of Seneca are a real game changer in hair loss treatment, providing top-quality results at an affordable cost.

Seneca Medical Group may be a new name, but one with a great history. The Seneca team with their extensive experience and knowledge of the most modern and effective methods will help you achieve the best result.

The main philosophy of the Seneca team is the personalised treatment of each case, and this is achieved through the Total Care system. This is a complete system of diagnosis and treatment that allows each patient to receive the most appropriate treatment according to their needs. Thanks to the trained and certified staff and the most advanced systems available at the Seneca clinics in Scotland, patients have at their disposal, at every stage of treatment, the most appropriate and personalised care. So, if you are worried about hair loss, do not hesitate. Contact the Seneca team and book an appointment at one of the clinics in Glasgow or Edinburgh.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why choose Seneca?

The Seneca team has 35 years of experience in the field of hair loss treatment with thousands of people from all over the world having trusted them for this significant change in their lives.

The group are very proud of the brand-new clinic in Athens – the biggest hair loss treatment clinic in Europe. Seneca’s clinics in Scotland (Glasgow and Edinburgh) are just as well equipped. It’s no surprise then, that the group is constantly growing as in 2022 new Seneca clinics are expected to (open/start) in the UK and The Netherlands.

In the clinics, the group use the most modern and innovative treatments, performed exclusively by specialists and under the strictest protocols with the aim of a permanent solution to hair loss. Seneca's core philosophy is the Total Care system, a comprehensive system for the diagnosis and treatment of hair loss that ensures the most personalised approach to each patient.

Accurate diagnosis is the most important to us. It should be noted that two out of three people treated for hair loss have not received a proper diagnosis beforehand. At Seneca, they provide a unique patient experience to everyone, whether it is about the diagnosis or that of a treatment.

When it comes to hair transplantation, at Seneca they have developed the Direct FUE method, an evolution of the "traditional" FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) method. In the traditional FUE technique, the hair follicles are implanted creating holes-force ups in the receiving area and placed with forceps, allowing little control in handling. This leads to a greater injury of the recipient area, a greater chance of abuse of the hair follicles but also to a rather abnormal result.

In contrast, with the Direct FUE, each hair follicle is placed separately and directly on the affected area with the Implanter, a specially designed tool that allows the doctor to control the depth, direction and angle of placement of each implant. This ensures a 100% dense, natural, aesthetically pleasing and permanent result without creating holes or cracks. Therefore, anyone who is worried about hair loss, should talk to Seneca Medical Group and arrange an appointment at one of the clinics below.

Glasgow

15 Royal Crescent, Glasgow G3 7SL

+44 141 332 1745

Edinburgh

30 Melville St, EH3 7HA

+44 131 297 7299