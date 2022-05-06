Arcade Fire have announced a world tour for 2022 including a gig in Glasgow.
The band will be taking to the stage around the world including in Paris, London and Los Angeles.
WE, the band’s sixth album, was released today (May 6) and the good news for fans just keeps coming with dates of upcoming shows revealed.
The tour will begin in Dublin on Tuesday, August 30 and end in Toronto on Thursday, December 1.
Announcing The “WE” Tour !!! Can’t wait to see you all soon, along with our friends @FeistMusic and @beck— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 6, 2022
General tickets on sale Friday, May 13 at 10am local time. https://t.co/nVVCLCIXnt pic.twitter.com/sb8kvauumN
Performing at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena on September 5, other UK venues include Birmingham, Manchester and London.
Special guest Feist will be performing at some of the shows, including all of the UK dates.
This weekend, the band will be appearing on Saturday Night Live on May 7.
How to get tickets to Arcade Fire Tour 2022
If you’d like to attend a show, tickets are going on sale on Friday May 13 at 10am via the LiveNation website.
Arcade Fire and PLUS1 have joined forces so that £1 per ticket will go to KANPE and their work supporting the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.
VIP Packages are also available from Friday and they’ll include premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed and exclusive merchandise.
Arcade Fire UK tour dates 2022
Here's a list of all the UK dates on Arcade Fire's 2022 world tour.
September 2 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
September 3 - Manchester, AO Arena
September 5 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
September 8 - London, The O2
