YOU say ree-sling, I say rye-sling, but whichever way you pronounce it, you can't help falling in love with it. I'd go as far as to say that Riesling wines are as good a friend to your palate as anything on the market and they are great as partners for a wide range of dishes.

Its spiritual home, for me, is the Mosel Valley in Germany, and while the Austrians and the good folk of Alsace would likely throw a tantrum at that comment, it's my column so they can squeem and squeem as much as they like.