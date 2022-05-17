A small piece of history around this dish…Tournedos Rossini is one of the most famous steak dishes, and was created and named in honour of the Italian composer Gioachino Antonio Rossini by the 19th-century chef Casimir Moissons, one of his close friends. Rossini was a friend, critic and supporter of many of the greatest chefs of his time, and was recognised as a truly knowledgeable gourmet and an equally accomplished cook. Steak, foie gras, truffles and gravy on toast. It was always going to work.
Ingredients
Serves 2
2 x 200g Beef fillet steaks
2 x Slices brioche – cut into the same size as the beef
200g Spinach
90-100g Duck Liver/foie gras
1x Banana shallot - sliced
100ml Madeira
100ml Red wine
200ml Beef stock
Salt
Pepper
Vegetable oil
Butter
Method
Pre heat grill.
Heat a frying pan with a small amount of oil on a medium heat. Season the beef fillet well with salt and pepper. Sear in the pan and cook for around 4- 6 minutes on each side to your preferred cooking degree. Ensure you rest the meat for the same time you cooked it for.
Next in a saucepan melt a small amount of butter on a low heat and gently cook the shallot until soft. Next add the Madeira – turn up the heat and reduce this by half, once reduced add the red wine. Reduce this by half yet again. Now add the beef stock and further reduce by half.
In a small frying pan add a knob of butter to a medium heat. Add the spinach and cook until wilted, season with salt and pepper.
The brioche can be gently grilled until toasted.
Next in a clean pan on a medium heat add a touch of oil and sear the duck liver on each side for around 1-2 minutes.
When plating the beef start with the spinach, followed by the beef, then the brioche crouton then finally with the duck liver. Serve with the sauce and enjoy this timeless classic!
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
