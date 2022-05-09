PROMINENT Labour politicians spoke at May Day rallies across Scotland’s central belt in 1949. The Glasgow rally, pictured, saw several thousand people march (or travel in horse-drawn carts) from the city centre to Queen’s Park, where they were addressed by James Griffiths, Minister of National Insurance (a Communist Party rally was held on the adjoining recreation ground, addressed by the West Fife MP, Willie Gallacher).

Sir Hartley Shawcross, the Attorney-General, and the Scottish Secretary of State, Arthur Woodburn, spoke at gatherings in, respectively, Saltcoats and Alloa.

 