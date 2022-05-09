A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged murder of a man whose body was found in a burned-out car in 2019. 

Rafal Lyko, 36, was found dead inside a Mercedes GLE at Greenhall Park in Blantyre on February 11 three years ago. 

Mr Lyko, a Polish national, had travelled to Scotland from his native country two days before his death. 

Police Scotland has confirmed a 25-year-old man is now due to appear in court in connection with the alleged murder.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, May 9. 