Prince Charles, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla and Prince William, arrived at Westminster for the state opening of parliament earlier today. 

Queen Elizabeth was expected to address the Commons and the Lords but due to the 96-year-old monarch experiencing mobility issues, Prince Charles read out the speech on her behalf. 

It is only the third time the monarch has missed the event in the duration of her reign. 

However, her presence was felt as the Imperial State Crown arrived at the Palace of  Westminister.

HeraldScotland:

The Queen has attended every state opening since her accession in 1952, except in 1959 when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and in 1963 when pregnant with Prince Edward.

Today's ceremony marked her first absence in 59 years, as Prince Charles took on the task. 

HeraldScotland:

Two mounted divisions of the Household Cavalry formed two rows at Horse Guards Parade creating a “secure passage” the royal party’s limousine travelled through on its way to parliament.

The Duke of Rothesay was joined in the historic moment by the Duchess of Cornwall.

HeraldScotland:

The Duke of Cambridge had travelled separately to the Palace of Westminster ahead of them

He was led through the Palace of Westminster pausing at moments to greet dignitaries.

HeraldScotland:

READ MORE ABOUT WHAT WAS LAID OUT IN THE SPEECH: Prince Charles delivers government's plans in historic parliamentary event