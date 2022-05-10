A man has died following a crash at a roundabout on the A82 in Dumbarton. 

Police Scotland confirmed that a grey BMW 3 series struck five men who were working on the grass verge just west of the Lomondgate roundabout on Monday, May 9. 

Emergency services were called to the area and a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers confirmed a 37-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious. 

Three men, aged 38, 43, and 46, were also taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and have since been released following treatment. 

The 43-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 35-year-old passenger were uninjured. 

Sergeant Hugh Niccolls from the Road Policing Unit at Dumbarton said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and his colleagues who were injured.

“Our enquiries into this crash are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash, or who was driving on this road and has dash-cam footage to contact us. 

"I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the BMW 3 series car driving on this road before the crash took place.

“Anyone with information should contact police through 101 with reference number 3304 of May 9.”