A 62-year-old pedestrian who died in a crash while on a night out in Edinburgh has been named by Police Scotland.
Local resident Suzanne Farrell died following a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Zafira on Marionville Road at about 10.50pm on Friday.
She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she died shortly after.
Ms Farrell’s family issued a statement through Police Scotland following her death.
Her daughter, Kerryann Hutchison, said: “My mum was honestly the sweetest, kindest, most loving, caring, gentle and beautiful soul, and enjoying life.
“She is sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
“I am broken by what has happened, as are the rest of the family and all friends who knew her.
“I would like to say thank you to the staff and customers of The Hoppy bar, where she had been that night, for their help and support.
“I could not have coped without them. And a thank you to the emergency services.”
A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, but released pending further investigation.
A police spokesperson said anyone with information, who has not already spoken to officers, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 4131 of Friday, 6 May 2022.
