Drawing

14 May - 26 June. Free. Fidra Fine Art, 7-8 Stanley Road, Main Street, Gullane, EH31 2AD

A new exhibition devoted to the art of drawing takes places at this East Lothian gallery. It will be showcasing 20 rarely seen works, right, from influential Scottish artist and teacher Neil Dallas Brown. These artworks will be accompanied by a diverse portfolio of drawings from eight leading contemporary Scottish artists.

https://www.fidrafineart.co.uk/

Fantasy to Fabrication

16 May - 30 October. Tickets from £15 (free for members). Mount Stuart House, Bute, PA20 9LR

This exhibition explores some spectacular examples of jewellery, furniture, watercolours, books, stained glass, silver and other metalwork. It also examines the Bute family legacy of commissioning and collecting arts and crafts and gothic revival masterpieces. It celebrates the imagination and creative process of acclaimed 19th century designers such as William Burges, Horatio Walter Lonsdale, William Morris and many others.

www.mountstuart.com

Reimagining Hamilton Mausoleum

14 May - 31 July. Free. Low Parks Museum, 129 Muir Street, Hamilton, ML3 6BJ.

Architects were invited to design their vision for Hamilton’s most famous landmark, the Mausoleum. Their entries are now on display at Low Parks Museum. There were over 100 entries from architects across the world in the mid-19th century, and all of these entries, as well as the design of the competition winner, are on display.

https://www.slleisureandculture.co.uk/

Drawing on Green Spaces

14 May - 22 July. Free. Low Parks Museum, 129 Muir Street, Hamilton, ML3 6BJ.

The intriguing variety of beautiful artworks inspired by the community woodlands of Neilsland and Earnock is on show at this exhibition from Low Parks Museum. Explore how artists used these green spaces as part of their inspiration for the artworks that you see before you.

https://www.slleisureandculture.co.uk

Denim Reworked

14-15 May. Free. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

With the recent push towards sustainability, one of the biggest concerns for environmentalists has been the fashion industry. It’s claimed it takes 7000 litres of water to produce just one pair of jeans and the dyes used in their production can be harmful to the environment. This exhibition challenged design students to use recycled and discarded denim to create their own garment, celebrating their final product made with rescued landfill denim.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/

Japanese Contemporary Design

14 May - 5 March 2023. Free. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

Art in Japan, in recent years, has seen a move away from the traditionally male-dominated discipline. There have been a number of highly skilled women breaking into the scene. This exhibition includes an equal number of works by male and female makers to shine a light on some of the remarkable artists who may have previously gone unnoticed.

https://www.nms.ac.uk

Dinosaurs!

14 May 2022 - 31 March 2024. Entry included with general admission. Edinburgh Zoo, 134 Corstorphine Road, EH12 6TS.

Ever wondered what it would be like to see yourself standing next to a dinosaur? Well, now you can (although not a real one of course). This walk-through exhibition at Edinburgh Zoo allows visitors to see some awe-inspiring dinosaurs as they come to life around you.

https://www.edinburghzoo.org.uk

Information Collective

14-19 May. Free. Whitespace, 76 East Crosscauseway, Edinburgh, EH8 9HQ.

Five photography students currently in their 3rd year at Edinburgh Napier have a new exhibition on show. As a group they chose to reflect on the topic of information, with different mediums including photography, filmmaking and audio with each exploring the subject under a different lens.

https://edinburghinformationcollective.wordpress.com/

Workshop

14 May - 26 June. Free. Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP.

This exhibition brings together prints of all forms from the archives of Edinburgh Printmakers. Focusing on the late 1970s and onwards, there are three themes that the prints explore and each of the two galleries takes on a different selection of work.

https://edinburghprintmakers.co.uk

Everything Must Go

14-22 May. Free. Glasgow Southside.

A more accessible way to engage with is showcased in Everything Must Go. This project by Glasgow based artists and curators Georgia Thornton Sparkes and Grace Higgins Brown, occupies shop fronts/windows across the south side with works from local, and early career artists. The aim is to maintain exposure and create a visible community within neighbourhoods.

https://www.southsidefringe.org.uk

Charlotte Cohen