One of the joys of cooking with youngsters is they have no limitations. As they gain confidence, they become aware of their palate and taste preferences and see the larder and fridge as a huge source of adventure and experiment. It's never time wasted as even mixing a batch of fairy cakes together opens so much opportunity to bond and teach.
Our Alfie and Flo have both been keen helpers in the kitchen and are at the stage where they can make a tomato sugo or cake on their own with supervision. There are risks. They can become a bit over- confident and push the boundaries. Like the time Alfie decided sneaking in a double quantity n of sugar into an ice cream recipe could only be a good thing. Even he couldn’t eat more than a teaspoon of the resulting concoction! But mistakes, though costly, teaches caution and accuracy and builds confidence through experience.
Alfie and I have been working on this sauce to pour over grilled fish. This is our best version so far. We avoided too many ingredients and reduced the garlic flavour. Almost perfect.
Of course, self- appointed head chef Nonno Philip immediately wanted to try whizzing the crunchy sauce to make is smooth. No! Too many cooks.
Ingredients:
4 -5 tablespoons olive oil, rapeseed, or sunflower oil
1 clove garlic, peeled but left whole
2 fresh bay leaves
2 large, plum tomatoes
Bunch flat leaf parsley, stalks and leaves finely chopped
Handful fresh oregano leaves, or pinch dried
5-6 leaves fresh basil leaves, shredded
1 large teaspoon capers in vinegar, rinsed
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
Add the garlic and fresh bay leaves to the oil and warm gently over a low heat for 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and leave to infuse.
Using a serrated knife, score the side of each tomato.
Place in a bowl and cover with boiling water.
Leave to stand until the skins start to loosen and the water temperature cools.
Remove each tomato. Use the knife to peel off the skin. Cut in half and remove the seeds inside.
Cut the flesh into small cubes and add to the garlic infused oil.
Add all the chopped and shredded herbs and the rinsed capers.
Season to taste.
Set aside for an hour or so to allow the flavours to infuse before using.
Delicious drizzled over grilled fish or meat.
Alternative ingredients that escaped Alfie’s enthusiasm but would work as well:
Grated zest and juice of half an unwaxed lemon two anchovies in oil, chopped finely
Mary Contini OBE is a writer and Director of Valvona & Crolla ltd. We are happy to welcome you in our CaffèBar and shop again, open all day. Book and order online: www.valvonacrolla.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here