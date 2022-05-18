One of the joys of cooking with youngsters is they have no limitations. As they gain confidence, they become aware of their palate and taste preferences and see the larder and fridge as a huge source of adventure and experiment. It's never time wasted as even mixing a batch of fairy cakes together opens so much opportunity to bond and teach.

Our Alfie and Flo have both been keen helpers in the kitchen and are at the stage where they can make a tomato sugo or cake on their own with supervision. There are risks. They can become a bit over- confident and push the boundaries. Like the time Alfie decided sneaking in a double quantity n of sugar into an ice cream recipe could only be a good thing. Even he couldn’t eat more than a teaspoon of the resulting concoction! But mistakes, though costly, teaches caution and accuracy and builds confidence through experience.