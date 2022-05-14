Tantrum Doughnuts, Glasgow

Every doughnut fan in the West is aware of these guys. It was founded in 2015, and they now have two Glasgow locations as well as a bakery. Their signature brioche doughnuts take 16 hours to prove, and their best-selling items include Vanilla Custard Creme Brulee and a sophisticated-sounding Pistachio and Hibiscus. Limited-edition flavours include Red Velvet, Lemon Meringue, and Cinnamon Bun with Brown Butter Maple Glaze.

IG: @tantrumdoughnuts

Fisher & Donaldson, St Andrews, Dundee

This shop, which has locations in St Andrews, Cupar, and Dundee, is widely regarded as having the best fudge doughnuts in Scotland, if not the world! It's the best-selling cake in the bakery and it's filled with custard and topped with a smooth fudge icing.

IG: @fisheranddonaldson

The Bearded Baker, Edinburgh

The Bearded Baker, which specialises in doughnuts, bagels, and coffee, stuffs his traditional sugared doughnuts with homemade jams, Biscoff spread and chocolate! If you can't make it down to their Rodney Street location, they also supply Edinburgh based coffee shops, Filament Coffee and Leo's Beanery.

IG: @beardedbakerscot

The Kilted Donut, Edinburgh

Take your doughnut appreciation to the next level with this spot's unusual savoury flavours, which have included black pudding with red pepper and tomato chutney. Their artisan handmade donuts are so delicious and customer favorites include a Nutella Bomb, Coconut Lime and Rasperry Lemonade.

IG: @kilteddonut

