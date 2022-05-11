Police have launchd an investigation following the "unexplained" death of a two-year-old boy.

Officers were called to Park Terrace in High Street, Rattray, near Coupar Angus at around 5am on Tuesday.

A police probe is underway establish the cause of death which, at this stage, is being treated as unexplained.

Police confirmed the news on Tuesday evening, and said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokeswoman from the force said:"At around 5am on Tuesday police were called to an address on Park Terrace, High Street, Rattray following the death of a two-year-old boy.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of his death which at this time police are treating as unexplained.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."