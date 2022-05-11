THE Glasgow Herald’s golf correspondent, Raymond Jacobs, put it thus, in October 1981: “What with keeping a pipe burning in the snell wind, consuming brandy at the turn for central heating, and quenching his thirst from a can of beer ... it hardly seemed possible for Brian Barnes to have any concentration left for winning the Drybrough Scottish Professional Golf Championship at Dalmahoy for the first time”.

Yet win Barnes did. With a final round of 67 he wrested the title from the holder, Sam Torrance, finishing with a 72-hole total of 275, 13 under par. His prize for winning was £4,000.