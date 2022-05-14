Arbigland House and Gardens

Kirkbean

Dumfries and Galloway DG2 8BQ

Why We Should Visit

Arbigland House is a classic Georgian mansion in a beautiful setting, overlooking the Solway Firth and with distant views of the Lake District fells.

The 24 acres of garden and woodland that surround the house and its handsome stable block are undergoing sympathetic restoration that involves opening up vistas, clearing away invasive rhododendron ponticum and bamboo and introducing unusual plants.

Story of the Garden

Arbigland House was built in the 1750s for William Craik, who is credited with revolutionising agricultural practices in Scotland. He had the garden laid out in formal style and planted new and exotic trees. John Paul Jones, founder of the American Navy, was the son his gardener and was born in the cottage on the estate.

During the second half of the 19th century, more tree planting took place at Arbigland and from the 1920s onwards many fine rhododendrons and azaleas were added to the gardens.

Highlights

The Broad Walk, pictured, that runs from one third of a mile from the house to the beach is the central point of the garden.

In recent years the trees that line the walk have been thinned out in order to open up the view of the Solway and the Cumbrian hills, and wild flowers are now blooming where invasive species have been cleared away.

When the current owners arrived, the path that leads down the centre of the Walk was buried under almost a metre of fallen leaves. These have since been cleared

away.

Don’t Miss

The sunken garden is the site of a much older house and also of the barracks where Italian prisoners of war were housed during the Second World War. During their internment the prisoners built some of the paths and steps that are still in use today.

Anything Else To Look Out For

The lake was designed by William Craik to capture water on the estate and the intricate drainage system which he created still channels rainwater away from the lawns and flower borders.

Best Time To Visit

Arbigland is at its most colourful in May when the rhododendrons and azaleas are in flower and wildflowers carpet the woodlands. The semi-wild nature of the gardens are being carefully managed, with new plantings chosen to enhance biodiversity.

Any Recommendations In The Area?

The John Paul Jones Museum at the entrance to Arbigland tells the fascinating life story of the young man, who rose from humble beginnings, to become a renowned seafarer and pirate.

Directions

Follow the A710 to Kirbean. Take the turning to Carsethorn and follow sings for John Paul Jones’ Cottage. Tickets to Arbigland House and Garden are available from the John Paul Jones Museum.

Details

Open daily, April-October, 10.30am-5pm. Tickets: £4.50/£4.

Tomorrrow (Sunday, 15 May) the gardens will be open in aid of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme – £5.

Tickets are available from the John Paul Jones Museum and tours of the house can also be arranged here.

Tel: 01387 880 764

Alcockalistair@gmail.com

www.arbigland houseandgardens.co.uk

Hidden behind high walls in the historic centre of Kirkcudbright lies a garden created by one of Scotland’s most celebrated artists. It may be almost 90 years since Edward Atkinson Hornel passed away but his presence can still be felt in the garden of Broughton House.

E A Hornel, a leading figure amongst the ‘Glasgow Boys’, that group of artists who at the start of the 20th century set the foundations for Scottish modernist painting, was as devoted to his garden as he was to his art. Together with his trained eye and the proceeds from his successful career, he made a space where his love of nature, form and colour could be celebrated.

The garden covers half an acre and it stretches westwards from the pink-washed walls of Broughton House to the estuary of the River Dee, where boats lie at anchor not far beyond the garden railings.

One of Hornel’s favourite plants was wisteria and the gnarled and twisted vines that he planted in the garden still flower today, filling the garden with scent in early summer.

The most famous feature at Broughton House, however, is the stepping stone pond, which nimble-footed visitors must navigate on one route through the garden. As the year progresses ancient apple trees become smothered in blossom, peonies flourish and the heritage pelargoniums in the glasshouse erupt into vivid colour.

Broughton House Garden,

12 High Street,

Kirkcudbright, DG6 4JX