Tributes have been paid to a retired police officer, thought to be Scotland's third oldest man, after his death aged 104. 

Percy Mann became an unexpected hit during the coronavirus lockdown after sharing a video of himself dancing at Whitecraigs Care Home on the social media platform TikTok. 

The video taken in 2020 saw him dancing with his zimmer frame alongside care home staff.

The man joined the City of Glasgow Police in 1946 and retired as a Sergeant from Strathclyde Police in 1976.

Police Inspector Grant attended Mr Mann's funeral on May 11. 

The retired officer is survived by 11 children, 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

A statement from the force added: "During the recent lockdowns, Percy became a social media sensation, showing off his dance moves on TikTok along with his friends at Whitecraigs Care Home. He even recalled himself to duty to go back on patrol in a police car!

"Our deepest condolences go to Percy’s family of 11 children, 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and his great-great-grandchild."