Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell to 85 in the week to May 8, according to the latest figures.
The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday, 14,642 deaths in total have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
In the week to May 8, 85 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered – ten fewer than during the previous week.
The statistics are published weekly and differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths issued twice a week by Public Health Scotland (PHS) because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.
Meanwhile, the latest PHS statistical report shows there were 7,589 Covid cases recorded in the week ending May 8 – a 45% decrease on the previous week.
The report said that in the week ending May 3, the number of new Covid-19 admissions to hospital fell to 553, down from 715 the previous week – a drop of 22.7%.
In the week ending May 8, 16 people were admitted to intensive care with the virus, which was down one on the previous week.
PHS data also shows that for all age groups apart from five-11, 12-15 and 16 to 17-year-olds, Covid vaccination uptake for dose one is highest in white ethnic groups.
For those under 18, uptake is highest in Asian ethnic groups.
The report found that in the most deprived areas, 15.8% less of the 16 plus aged population had received their third dose compared to their second dose, as of May 3.
This compares to 6.2% in the least deprived areas.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here