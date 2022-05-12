SOCCER star George Best came face to face with Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham at Easter Road in October 1981.

Best was in the Hibs team that took on San Jose Earthquakes in a friendly; Bingham wanted to monitor the former Manchester United player’s form before a World Cup qualifying match against Scotland in Belfast.

Hibs won 3-1 on the night but Best, in this paper’s verdict, hardly showed enough form to warrant a regular place in even a good British club team.

In the event, he didn’t play against Scotland, who for their part reached the 1982 World Cup finals with a goalless draw.