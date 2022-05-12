North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown to control its first acknowledged Covid-19 outbreak of the pandemic.
It has held for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record of keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world.
The size of the outbreak was not immediately known, but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated.
Some experts say the North, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said tests of samples collected on Sunday from an unspecified number of people with fevers in the capital, Pyongyang, confirmed they were infected with the Omicron variant.
In response, leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday called for a thorough lockdown of cities and counties and said workplaces should be isolated by units to block the virus from spreading, KCNA said.
The North's government has shunned vaccines offered by the UN-backed Covax distribution programme, possibly because those have international monitoring requirements.
Mr Kim, during a ruling party Politburo meeting, called for officials to stabilise transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible, while also easing the inconveniences to the public caused by the virus controls.
He said "single-minded public unity is the most powerful guarantee that can win in this anti-pandemic fight", according to KCNA.
North Korea's state TV showed him and other senior officials wearing masks as they entered a meeting room, although Mr Kim removed his mask to speak into microphones.
Still photos distributed by KNCA showed him unmasked and sitting at the head of a table where all other officials remained masked.
Despite the decision to elevate anti-virus steps, Mr Kim ordered officials to push ahead with scheduled construction, agricultural development and other state projects while bolstering the country's defence postures to avoid any security vacuum.
North Korea's announcement of the infections came after NK News, a North Korea-focused news site, cited unidentified sources who said authorities had imposed a lockdown on Pyongyang residents. South Korea's government said it could not confirm the report.
The North is likely to strengthen lockdowns, even though the failure of China's "zero-Covid" approach suggests that approach does not work against the fast-moving Omicron variant, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Seoul's Ewha Womans University.
"For Pyongyang to publicly admit Omicron cases, the public health situation must be serious," Mr Easley said.
"This does not mean North Korea is suddenly going to be open to humanitarian assistance and take a more conciliatory line toward Washington and Seoul. But the Kim regime's domestic audience may be less interested in nuclear or missile tests when the urgent threat involves coronavirus rather than a foreign military."
North Korea's previous coronavirus-free claim had been disputed by many foreign experts. But South Korean officials have said North Korea had likely avoided a huge outbreak, in part because it instituted strict virus controls almost from the start of the pandemic.
Early in 2020 - before the coronavirus spread around the world - North Korea took severe steps to keep out the virus and described them as a matter of "national existence".
It quarantined people with symptoms resembling Covid-19, all but halted cross-border traffic and trade for two years, and is even believed to have ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who crossed its borders.
The extreme border closures further shocked an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programme, pushing Mr Kim to perhaps the toughest moment of his rule since he took power in 2011.
North Korea had been one of the last places in the world without an acknowledged Covid-19 case after the virus first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 spread to every continent including Antarctica.
Turkmenistan, a similarly secretive and authoritarian nation in Central Asia, has reported no cases to the World Health Organisation, though its claim also is widely doubted by outside experts.
In recent months, some Pacific island nations that kept the virus out by their geographic isolation have recorded outbreaks. Only tiny Tuvalu, with a population of around 12,000, has escaped the virus so far, while a few other nations - Nauru, Micronesia and Marshall Islands - have stopped cases at their borders and avoided community outbreaks.
Experts say Mr Kim still has not publicly asked for any aid including Covid-19 vaccines from the United States and South Korea amid the prolonged stalemate in nuclear diplomacy.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here