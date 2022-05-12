Plans to build an 'unashamedly contemporary' house on vacant land in a conservation area of Glasgow's west end have prompted objections.

Permission is being sought for an 'understated' two-level home on a sunken plot sandwiched between period villas on Turnberry Road and Hyndland Secondary School.

A large rundown garage would be demolished to make way for the property, which, according to architects would ‘hunker down’ into the existing site.

A design statement submitted with the application by Keiron Lynch Architecture states the house would be a “thoroughly contemporary residence tuned for modern day needs and concerns...and utilising appropriate renewables such as solar power, rainwater harvesting, heat recovery from waste water and exiting air."

The firm says the area already includes homes of "varying architectural styles and eras" and that any view of the dwelling from the road will be relatively impossible and unnoticeable, with the "topography and existing greenery rendering most of the upper floor and all of the ground floor mostly unseen".

However, neighbours on Turnberry Road say the building is not in keeping with the surrounding properties and will have "an adverse effect on the privacy and tranquillity of the gardens to the rear."

One noted that a previous application for property on the site was rejected in the 1980s following an appeal to the Secretary of State because it essentially constituted a "development in a back lane".

Glasgow City Council said the application would be considered "on its own merits".

A major change to planning laws in England will allow neighbours to vote on home renovations.

In the small print of the Queen's Speech, which was delivered this week by Prince Chalres, it was revealed residents will be given "more involvement in local development".

Neighbours will be allowed to vote on the size and style of extensions, new homes and conversions happening along their street, according to The Times.