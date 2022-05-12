I wasn't initially blown away by Avant's Rose and Squalane Revitalising Duo moisturiser but after a few weeks of using it has become one of my favourites.

The cruelty-free London-borne brand was formed on the basis that a mixture of "nature and science" will achieve the best skincare results.

While hyaluronic acid is better known for its anti-ageing properties, anti-ageing experts say squalane is "worth taking note of".

Thankfully this isn't the type of squalane that has upset the animal welfare contingent because it is harvested from the liver of sharks and this one is vegetable derived.

HeraldScotland:

The naturally occuring substance mimics the skin’s natural oils, making it an excellent emollient and it also has anti-inflammatory properties so it could be useful for a variety of inflammatory skin problems including eczema and dermatitis. Regular use can also boost collagen production.

After regular use for a few weeks my skin is brighter and softer while it seems to have a blurring effect on lines. The addition of soothing rose is a treat for the senses.

Avant Rose and Squalane Revitalising Duo Moisturiser is priced £86 and available from avant-skincare.com 

 

 

 

 

 