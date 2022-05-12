A painting thought to be the earliest likeness of Gulliver's Travels author Jonathan Swift is to be sold in an online auction.
Swift is believed to be only sixteen years old and a student at Dublin College in the painting, which is estimated to fetch between £30,000 and £50,000.
The painting, which is attributed to the Irish artist Thomas Pooley, will be sold live online from Edinburgh by fine art auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull on Wednesday, May 18.
Read more: Revealed: Scottish island has biggest property price increase
There are few images of the celebrated Anglo-Irish author, whose works include An Argument Against Abolishing Christianity and A Modest Proposal.
Thought to have been painted around 1682, it is coming to auction for the first time in 200 years.
Nick Curnow, head of fine art at Lyon & Turnbull, said: "This is a remarkable painting of a literary giant of whom few likenesses exist.
"Swift is a very self-assured sitter for a young man and the work has a presence and immediacy that so many 18th-century portraits lack."
The work was acquired by Thomas Percy, Bishop of Dromore, County Down, in 1801, who recorded it as "a small portrait of Dean Swift".
First exhibited at South Kensington in 1867, it then drifted in and out of public view for the next hundred years.
In 1898 Sir Leslie Stephen, writing in the Dictionary of National Biography, declared "the present whereabouts of this portrait is unknown".
It reappeared around 1967 in the collection of a descendant of Thomas Percy and at this time it came to the attention of Swift scholars and was attributed to Pooley.
The artist painted many high society figures in Ireland during the second half of the seventeenth century and at the start of eighteenth century, contributing to the theory that Swift was the illegitimate son of his benefactor, Sir John Temple.
It was shown in an exhibition at the National Library of Ireland in 1999.
Dominic Somerville-Brown, rare books specialist at Lyon & Turnbull, said: "Swift has an enduring hold on readers' imaginations and an indisputable place in the literary canon.
"However, his legacy is not matched by a profusion of images, especially given the era in which he lived.
"This portrait being auctioned is therefore very exciting and I will be on tenterhooks when bidding begins."
The portrait is being auctioned as part of Lyon & Turnbull's Five Centuries: Furniture, Paintings & Works of Art sale.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here