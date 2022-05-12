An average of 1124 Scots tested positive for coronavirus each day over the past seven days. 

Covid-19 figures will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays throughout the remainder of May after testing changed from a population-wide approach to a targeted one. 

The number of people testing positive for the virus between May 5 and May 11 dropped by 26 per cent week on week.

Of the newly recorded cases, 13.6 per cent were reinfections. 

Over the past seven days, a total of 98 people have died within 28-days of testing positive for the virus. 

Meanwhile separate data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday, 14,642 deaths in total have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

On Wednesday, there were a total of seven people receiving intensive care who had been admitted to the unit within the past 28 days and another one person who had spent more than 28 days in ICU.