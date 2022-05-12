COSMOPOLITAN and Red magazine’s former editor-in-chief Sam Baker will be the guest author at the popular Bookface Book Swap Brunch in Glasgow on Saturday 4th June.

Adding to the journalist and broadcaster’s substantial portfolio are her five novels, the most recent, The Woman Who Ran, a riveting psychological thriller, while her podcast is based on her best-selling memoir, The Shift: How I Lost and Found Myself After 40 – and You Can Too.

The upcoming Bookface Book Swap Brunch will concentrate on The Shift, first published in 2020 for women over 40 on the menopause journey.

In the book, Sam re-addresses this much ignored demographic by drawing upon her own experiences in the post-fertility years. Frank and funny, featuring chapters on sex, culture, work and rage, the book speaks to women who are looking at their lives, recognising change and seeking to recalibrate. Hot flushes, sleep deprivation, weight gain, career crises (and the rest) coexist with serious life episodes –like lust, love, and heartbreak.

Sam Baker also hosts a podcast of the same name, The Shift, where you’ll hear nothing but the truth from a mix of personalities including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Jojo Moyes, Delia Ephron, Lynda La Plante, Pepsi and Shirlie, Bobbi Brown, and Mariella Frostrup.

Bookface Book Swap Brunch was created by avid reader and environmentalist Heather Suttie online during lockdown via Facebook. There are now 2100 members globally and more than 1000 people have attended swap events. Sally Magnusson, Sophie Gravia, Doug Allan, Maggie Ritchie, and Helen Fitzgerald have been some of the many notable guests and hosts.

Tickets for the Bookface Book Swap Brunch cost £30. The event runs from 9.30am-12.30pm at Glaschu, Royal Exchange Square Glasgow and is supported by Lillet.

Buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-book-swap-brunch-in-june-with-sam-baker-tickets-325141124857