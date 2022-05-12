COSMOPOLITAN and Red magazine’s former editor-in-chief Sam Baker will be the guest author at the popular Bookface Book Swap Brunch in Glasgow on Saturday 4th June.

Adding to the journalist and broadcaster’s substantial portfolio are her five novels, the most recent, The Woman Who Ran, a riveting psychological thriller, while her podcast is based on her best-selling memoir, The Shift: How I Lost and Found Myself After 40 – and You Can Too.