A statute by award-winning Scottish sculptor Andy Scott has been unveiled by Manchester City Football Club to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their first Premier League title.

The statue of striker Sergio Aguero celebrates his dramatic winning goal on the final day of the season, and is refered by the club as the ‘93:20) moment due to the time he scored.

It has been placed outside the club's Etihad stadium, alongside those of players Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

The sculpture was constructed in Scott’s signature style and is comprised of thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel. It will be illuminated at night with blue tinted lighting.

Andy Scott is the man behind the famous Kelpie sculptures in Helix Park, Falkirk, and a number of his works adorn public spaces in Scotland.

The artist said: “It has been an honour to work on a project that means so much to Manchester City fans around the world in celebration of such an important player in the life of this football club.

“I was under no illusions about how important this was to the Club, to the fans, to Sergio himself and I hope that this statue brings joy and happiness to all who see it.”

Manchester City’s Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Sergio Aguero’s contribution to Manchester City in a defining era for the Club cannot be overstated. He is without doubt one of the greatest players that has ever played the game.

“When our fans think of Sergio, they are immediately drawn to the iconic moment of 93:20 and the goal that secured the Club’s first league title in 44 years, but as his record of 260 goals for the Club demonstrates, his legacy and impact at Manchester City go far beyond that.

“It is only fitting that Sergio has been recognised with a statue of his own, in celebration and honour of his accomplishments in one of the most important chapters of Manchester City’s rich and long history.”

Andy Scott and Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero said: “Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving.

“In those ten years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the Club become one of the most important in the world.

“I am very grateful to the Club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.”