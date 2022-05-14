Exclusive
By Michael Settle
THE fragile target of keeping global temperatures to a 1.5C rise, agreed at last November’s Glasgow COP26 climate change summit, remains “alive,” COP President Alok Sharma has insisted but he warned the window of time to keep it so was “closing fast.”
In an interview with The Herald ahead of a speech in Glasgow on Monday to mark the halfway point of the UK’s 12-month COP presidency,
Mr Sharma said he was encouraged by some of the fresh commitments by countries to accelerate their net zero targets but noted others were lagging behind and need to be “more ambitious”.
“Yes, 1.5 is alive, but that window is closing fast and that’s why it’s important countries deliver on their commitments.”
He pointed to this week’s Met Office study to highlight that time to save the planet from a climate catastrophe of more intense floods, storms, droughts and fires was running out.
The UK study presented a “stark warning,” said Mr Sharma, as it suggested there was a near 50/50 chance the 1.5C target agreed at the Paris climate summit in 2015 could be reached within just four years.
“Once again, Code Red is flashing very brightly on the climate dashboard,” he said.
Mr Sharma was speaking from Copenhagen, where senior government figures from 40 countries were trying
to breathe new life into tackling the climate emergency, whose top-slot in the news agenda has been overtaken in the past few months by Covid, the
cost-of-living crisis and, more latterly, the war in Ukraine.
This conflict, he said, had provided
a “further catalyst” for governments, such as those across Europe, to wean themselves off Russian oil and gas,
and to accelerate their drive towards renewable energy.
“Countries have understood that relying on unreliable suppliers is not the way forward. The way forward, if you want to ensure your own energy security, is to build out your own home-grown clean energy,” he said.
“That’s why, in our energy security strategy, we are tripling the amount of offshore wind, tripling the amount of solar, and there is a big push on nuclear as well.”
Mr Sharma also appeared confident on the “totemic commitment” by richer countries to provide $100 billion a year to help poorer ones undergo a green transition by 2023. “I believe it will happen.”
Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson angered the green lobby by saying cutting off North Sea oil and
gas production would be “crazy” and risk exposing the UK to “continued blackmail from Vladimir Putin”.
When it was suggested this seemed a green light to more North Sea oil and gas licences being granted, which could undermine the UK’s net zero push, Mr Sharma stressed the Government was committed to a green energy future.
“We have said by 2030 we want to have 95 per cent of our energy from clean energy sources; by 2035, 100%. That gives you a very clear direction
of travel.”
He went on: “We’ve always been consistent, even before the start of the war in Ukraine, that we would have a climate checkpoint at which we would judge future licensing rounds and,
of course, we have a legally-binding commitment to net zero by 2050.
That came in under a Conservative government.”
On the contentious issue of imposing a windfall tax on the excessive profits of energy companies, which has been called for by the opposition parties, the COP26 president was, initially, very clear he was against it.
Both the PM and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, having at first said they were against one, have not definitively ruled one out.
But Mr Sharma said: “I am always slightly wary of retrospective taxes.
It’s worth pointing out the companies people are suggesting a windfall tax should be applied to, are global, so the profits are not UK-specific ones.”
Pointing out that the likes of BP and Shell – which have just announced record quarterly profits – were already paying a headline tax rate of 40%, Mr Sharma also noted they had committed to investing billions of pounds in the UK energy system up to 2030.
But he made clear he did not think it was enough to say a certain amount would be invested over the next 10 years; rather, what was needed were detailed investment plans for the next few quarters to spell out the amounts being invested into Britain’s green energy transition.
However, Mr Sharma then added: “As a general point on the windfall tax, every pragmatic government, and we are a pragmatic government, keeps all policies under review.”
Mr Sharma has spent much of the past six months globetrotting, emphasising the need for countries
to honour their commitments made
in Glasgow, which, he said, showed “multilateralism worked” and which “gave hope to the world”.
It must, he said, work again when countries convene in Sharm-el-Sheikh later this year for COP27.
Encouraged by how governments now understood how the climate emergency posed an existential threat to them all, the minister said he was “hopeful for the future” and added:
“We do this for our generation but also for future generations.
“Here in Copenhagen, we have had protests from young people on the issue of the climate. I said to the delegates as we concluded this two-day meeting, they should have the voices of those young people ringing in their ears as they return to their own capitals and make decisions on tackling climate change.”
Mr Sharma added: “We absolutely cannot afford to fail.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here