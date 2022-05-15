One of the most breathtaking events of the celestial calendar happens this week, treating stargazers to what is known as the blood moon.
The moon will turn a red colour when it exactly lines up with the earth and the sun in a total lunar eclipse.
During the eclipse, the sunlight hitting the moon is first filtered through the earth's atmosphere with blue light getting scattered while red light passes through.
But the big question is, will the skies be clear enough in Scotland to see the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse?
READ MORE
- Scotland's top stargazing spots this International Dark Sky Week
- Snow Moon 2022: How to see the full moon in Scotland
When is the Blood Moon 2022?
According to Science Focus, the lunar eclipse will be visible from the UK on Monday, May 16. The event begins at 2.32am, with totality starting at 4.29am and lasting for almost 85 minutes.
The BBC magazine recommends settling down to watch the eclipse after 3.30am – this is the start of the visual phase when, weather permitting, the Moon will begin to turn red.
How to see the Blood Moon in Scotland
As always, the best chance of seeing a full moon is on a clear night away from any light pollution.
Sadly, the forecast for Scotland on Monday morning is cloudy - not quite the clear skies we would be hoping for but there is still a chance you may catch a glimpse through a break in the clouds.
:: Visit the Met Office website to check the full forecast for Monday’s blood moon.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here