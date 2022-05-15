One of the most breathtaking events of the celestial calendar happens this week, treating stargazers to what is known as the blood moon.

The moon will turn a red colour when it exactly lines up with the earth and the sun in a total lunar eclipse.

During the eclipse, the sunlight hitting the moon is first filtered through the earth's atmosphere with blue light getting scattered while red light passes through.

But the big question is, will the skies be clear enough in Scotland to see the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse?

When is the Blood Moon 2022?





According to Science Focus, the lunar eclipse will be visible from the UK on Monday, May 16. The event begins at 2.32am, with totality starting at 4.29am and lasting for almost 85 minutes.

The BBC magazine recommends settling down to watch the eclipse after 3.30am – this is the start of the visual phase when, weather permitting, the Moon will begin to turn red.

How to see the Blood Moon in Scotland

As always, the best chance of seeing a full moon is on a clear night away from any light pollution.

Sadly, the forecast for Scotland on Monday morning is cloudy - not quite the clear skies we would be hoping for but there is still a chance you may catch a glimpse through a break in the clouds.

:: Visit the Met Office website to check the full forecast for Monday’s blood moon.