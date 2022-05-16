After restrictions era, lockdowns, and quarantines made traveling to and from the continent very difficult, travellers will be welcomed back in 2022.

Several European nations have already eliminated all pandemic-related entrance rules, and it is probable that more will follow suit.

While visiting European nations such as Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Greece in the summers of 2020 and 2021 necessitated several health declarations, negative tests, and constantly changing vaccination regulations, travel this summer will be much more like it was before the pandemic. Here are some top destinations for this summer.

Andalucia, Spain

The coast of Spain's Andalucia area, known for its stunning beaches, is one of Europe's top summer locations.

Andalusia is Spain's southernmost area, with spectacular natural beauty surrounded by whitewashed villages and a healthy dose of the country's famed sunlight.

The Costa del Sol, which runs from Malaga and Gibraltar, is Andalusia's most famous coastline for European summer vacations.

Some of Europe's most beautiful sandy beaches may be found here–and sandy beaches are not always guaranteed throughout the continent (though pebble beaches have their appeal as well). What can be better than sunbathing on a Spanish beach playing live casino and enjoying a cocktail?

Dubrovnik, Croatia

This UNESCO World Heritage site is enjoyable all year, but especially so in the summer.

Regardless how short or long your stay is in Dubrovnik during the summer, there is enough to do. Here are some of our favorites:

Visit the Rector's Palace, which is located on the eastern side of ancient Dubrovnik and is a must-see for anybody interested in architecture and history.

Go on a Game of Thrones walking tour and a sea kayaking experience around the City Walls.

After that, take in the Dubrovnik Summer Festival. Every year between July 10 and August 25, the Dubrovnik Summer Festival offered everything from classical concerts, ballet acts, theater productions, and award-winning cinema screenings beneath the open sky. What else could you ask for?

Amalfi Coast, Italy

For thousands of years, Italy's finest coastline has enticed everyone from Roman Emperors to Hollywood's Golden Age actors to current visitors, making it one of Europe's most sought-after summer locations.

It's easy to understand why tourists have long found these coasts difficult to resist, with their stunning cliffs, turquoise waters, famed food, eye-catching art, and lovely communities.

Mykonos, Greece

Mykonos is one of those places where you will fall in love at first sight. It is a must-see throughout the summer. Between June and September, Mykonos experiences the nicest weather, with temperatures averaging 27°-29°C, ideal for swimming and sunbathing.

However, this Greek island has more than simply beautiful beaches, delicious food, and refreshing beverages. Here are just a few of the wonderful sights you may see during your visit:

The windmills are a well-known landmark of Mykonos and were previously vital to the island's economy.

Paraportiani Church is one of the most well-known and photographed Greek churches, owing to its beautiful architecture.

The Archeological Museum is worth an hour or two of your time to see some of the ancient relics on display, which date from the Prehistoric through the Hellenistic period.

Vienna, Austria

Despite being a landlocked country, Vienna is a terrific summer vacation in Europe. Summer activities in the city include sightseeing, hiking, sitting on deck chairs along the canal, swimming in outdoor pools, and visiting the beaches, among other things. Furthermore, gelato shops can be found almost everywhere, and the gelato in Vienna is to die for. Another advantage of visiting Vienna in the summer is the opportunity to attend the Donauinselfest, one of Europe's greatest open-air festivals.

Turkey’s Turquoise Coast

Turkey is an excellent summer vacation destination, with plenty of resorts, lovely beaches, and pleasant weather. The Turkey Turquoise Coast, which extends between the cities of Fethiye and Antalya in the country's south, is one of the greatest. Oludeniz, with its excellent and large beach, as well as Butterfly Valley and Konyaalti Beach, are among the highlights.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Every year, nearly 20 million people visit the Dutch capital, and with good reason: art museums, world-famous canals, and stunning architecture.

Because the weather in the fall and winter may be chilly and unpredictable, we recommend visiting Amsterdam in the summer.

The Netherlands' music festivals are on another level, and Amsterdam is home to some of Europe's most prominent music festivals. Amsterdam Open Air, Mystic Garden, Awakening Festival, and Dekmantel Festival are just a handful of the more fascinating ones you may attend this summer.