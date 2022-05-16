The public is being invited to take part in immersive virtual reality

experiences and design workshops across the UK this month – with

Paisley being the only Scottishevent – to explore emerging designs for small and mediumsized railway stations. ExploreStation is an ongoing

engagement programme, with the goal of finding out what people

need to create great station experiences for passengers and communities now and in the future.

Commissioned by Network Rail and delivered by Design Council in

partnership with The Glass-House Community Led Design, Digital

Urban and Commonplace, ExploreStation offers exciting ways for people to engage with newstation design concepts from 7N Architects.

The proposed design can work in different places and in different

configurations – known as a kit of parts. The end result will be an

overarching design blueprint for our stations of the future. Now's your chance to tour the station through the VR experience and tell Network Rail what worksand what you would like to see to make a great experience forpassengers and communities alike.

Different points of view are a crucial part of the conversation, helping to shape the evolvingdesign in different areas of focus –from feeding back on the design principles to the way the stationwill be integrated into local neighbourhoods. The innovative approach to engagement embodies Network Rail’s design principles, which include putting passengers first,being community-focused,collaborative, inclusive and

innovative.

Everyone is welcome to participate in ExploreStation, whether giving their thoughts online, joining immersive pop-up experiences or attending hands-on workshops. ExploreStation is coming to Paisley. You will be able to participate in the activities led by Digital Urban, which allow you to walk through the station using VR and really understand how the station will look and feel as it materialises before your eyes.

Wearing headsets you will be able to move around the station with luggage or pull up in a trainalongside the platform and new-style roof canopy in view of a distinctive clocktower.



You'll hear train announcements and experience the new design right

down to the detail – including how the design concept responds to local

communities and the character of different places. The aim is for visitors to have fun while finding out more about the proposals, so they can offer their informed views. The free events in May will create

time and space to ask questions, share ideas and consider how the

design will shape people’s experience of stations in the future. The contributions of those taking part will inform how the stations will be delivered at individual locations, helping to ensure the design serves the diverse needs of the UK public now and in future generations.

The Paisley pop-up immersive experience offers the option of

bookable or walk-in slots from 10am– 6pm each day.

The full guided experience takes between 15 and 20 minutes. In

consideration of Covid-19, all touch points will be cleaned between visits. Together with comments already received from more than

6,000 visitors to the Commonplace online platform in the first round of engagement, this round of engagement that takes place throughout May will continue to inform the developing design and how the

station will be delivered at individual locations.There will also be an online workshop on Zoom that takes place on 24 May, 6-8pm.

explorestation.commonplace.is

VISIT THE PAISLEY POP-UP EVENT at Telfords,Paisley

May 19 & 2010am-6pm



