IF you are planning a garden party for the Queen's Jubilee or are simply looking for a sparkler this summer, there’s so much to chose from and I've had fun wading through as many as possible.

I guess it comes down to the setting really: if it's a garden party with multiple guests, you need fun, light, easy-going styles that most palates can enjoy. If on the other hand it's a private meal or toast, perhaps a graduation, you may want to push the boat out.

For the lighter, fun styles, there are heaps of Proseccos, cavas and dare I say it ‘English sparklers’ out there but there’s one product I absolutely adore for such occasions: Fresita. It's basically a Chilean sparkling Chardonnay with crushed strawberries in the bottom of the bottle. It's actually the only wine I know with a sediment that you actually want reabsorbed back into the drink. Best of all, it's a steal at around a tenner.

If you don’t need to worry about the neighbours' tastes, the sky really is the limit. I plan to push the boat out over the Jubilee weekend with a bottle of Cloudy Bay Sauvignon, a rather decadent but as yet unchosen Puligny Montrachet and a snotteringly expensive Napa Valley Cabernet.

Fresita Strawberry Sparkler, Chile

Gently invert the bottle to mix the crushed strawberries with the wine and this is just the most lush, fun wine you could find. Low in alcohol, high in strawberry flavour and with a lovely refreshing finish. Perfect for any party.

www.drinksdirect.com £9.49

Silverado Vineyards Estate Cabernet, Napa

Oh boy, what a wine. Deep red in colour with heaps of sweet cassis flavours, hints of tobacco and a long, long finish.

www.pop-wines.com £55

The Societies English Sparkling Wine

Perhaps the perfect fizz for a party, even if it is English! Hints of pear and apple peel on the nose with a lovely crisp palate and refreshing finish.

www.thewinesociety.com £24