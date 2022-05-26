IF you are planning a garden party for the Queen's Jubilee or are simply looking for a sparkler this summer, there’s so much to chose from and I've had fun wading through as many as possible.

I guess it comes down to the setting really: if it's a garden party with multiple guests, you need fun, light, easy-going styles that most palates can enjoy. If on the other hand it's a private meal or toast, perhaps a graduation, you may want to push the boat out.