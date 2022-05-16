PUPILS from two schools in Glasgow’s Cranhill area – Cranhill Secondary and St Gregory’s – defied their teachers and went on strike in April 1991, in a continuing row over plans to amalgamate the two threatened schools into one inter-denominational operation.

Around 100 youngsters from St Gregory’s, ignoring written warnings from their headmaster, marched to Cranhill Secondary and joined 300 pupils there.

Many of the youthful strikers made it clear that they were not opposed to sharing schools - but said it was vital to keep at least one open.