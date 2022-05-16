NOT long after the world had followed the lunar adventures of Apollo 15’s crew – David Scott, James Irwin and Alfred Worden – space-fans in Glasgow queued to to see the command module of the 1969 Apollo 10 mission, in August 1971.

That mission, crewed by Thomas Stafford, Eugene Cernan and John Young, had orbited the Moon in the flight preceding the historic landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

The module, together with an Apollo 11 sample of Moon rock, attracted 50,000 people in six days to the Museum of Transport in Glasgow’s Albert Drive.