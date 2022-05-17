Kay Mellor, best known for writing series including Fat Friends, The Syndicate and Band of Gold, has died at the age of 71, a spokesperson for her TV production company Rollem Productions said.

A spokesperson for her TV production company, Rollem Productions, said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15th May 2022.