A TOTAL of seven cases of monkeypox have now been identified in the UK this month and a small number of Scots had been contact traced in connection with a patient.

In its latest update on Monday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed four more people had been diagnosed with the viral infection.

The new cases do not have any known links with two previously confirmed cases on May 14 and an initial case announced on May 7.

Public Health Scotland is working with the UKHSA to help tracing possible individuals who may have been in contact with the patients and a "small number of individuals" are believed to have been forced to quarantine.

However, the only cases detected so far have been in London and the northeast of England.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral infection usually linked to travel to West Africa, and is only spread by very close contact with someone who has the infection.

As it is not easily transmissible the risk to UK residents remains low despite the surge in cases.

The virus is transmitted from one person to another by contact with lesions, body fluid respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, according to the World Health Organisation.

It is mainly spread by wild animals in part of west and central Africa.

The virus was first known to have spread to humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (then known as Zaire).

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?





Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals.

The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

Image of Monkeypox lessions by UKHSA

What do we know so far about the UK monkeypox cases?

The first case was a person who had recently travelled to Nigeria, which is where they were believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK.

UKHSA added that all four of the most recent cases self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.

The health body is therefore asking these groups “to be alert” to possible symptoms, which include rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, and to contact a sexual health service if they have concerns.

Due to the recent rise in case numbers and uncertainties around how some of the individuals acquired their infection, UKHSA has said it is working closely with NHS partners to establish whether there have been any more cases in recent weeks, and international partners to examine whether other countries have seen a similar rise in monkeypox.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA said: “This is rare and unusual.

“UKHSA is rapidly investigating the source of these infections because the evidence suggests that there may be transmission of the monkeypox virus in the community, spread by close contact.

“We are particularly urging men who are gay and bisexual to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service without delay.

“We are contacting any potential close contacts of the cases to provide health information and advice.”