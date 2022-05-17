GLASGOW once again pits itself at the heart of the cultural calendar with the sixth Glasgow Contemporary Art Fair (GCAF) After a two year pause, GCAF makes a welcome return to the Marquee at Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum this May. The Preview Evening takes place on Friday 27 May, 6pm - 9pm. The fair will take place over the weekend of 28th - 29th May.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or first time buyer, the Glasgow Contemporary Art Fair promises to have something for everyone. The fair aims to open art up to all and to make original art accessible, showcasing the creative talents of local and national artists with works ranging from as little as £50 to over £20,000 in price.

A varied line up of curated exhibitors, including galleries, independent artists and collectives, will be displaying work available to buy, from contemporary sculpture and painting to photography, urban street art, printmaking and glassware.

During the course of the weekend, members of the public will have the exciting and rare opportunity to meet a number of the artists who will be in attendance. This is a great opportunity for first time buyers or seasoned collectors to discover new talent, meet the extraordinary creators, and find out the techniques and stories behind each artwork, in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Sarah Kudirka - Glasgow Polaroids

A number of artists and galleries will be launching new and exclusive work at GCAF, many of which have been commissioned specially for the event. These include Peacocks Visual Arts in Aberdeen who will launch an exciting, and very affordable (£100) new work by New Glasgow Boy Adrian Wiszniewski alongside new work by one of Scotland’s most highly regarded living artists, Frances Walker.

The line up includes a wealth of local and national exhibitors. Representing Glasgow will be Subversion Gallery, GSA Alumni Peter Scott, David Gilliver, Andrew Taylor and Tony Griffin (exhibiting together as the GSA Collective), Willie Sutherland, and Sarah Kudirka alongside Bristol's Clifton Fine Art, Edinburgh's Robertson Fine Art, Aberdeen’s Peacock Visual Arts (who will be exhibiting work by Ralph Steadman, John Byrne, Adrian Wiszniewski and more), Carlisle’s Daniel Ibbotson (having recently returned from exhibiting at the Venice Biennial) and London based Jim Woodman Fine Art, amongst many more. The full line of exhibitors can be viewed online here: https://www.gcaf.co.uk/exhibitors/

Daniel Ibbotson - Coarse Mode

Variety will as always be plentiful with traditional portraiture sitting happily alongside urban street art; abstract works will be on display beside seascapes and landscapes and the expected alongside the unexpected.

Gerry Muldoon, event organiser said:

“Following its two year pause due to the pandemic we are looking forward to an exciting reunion with the public. With the feedback that we have received it is clear that people want to see and experience art in person, to see it up close and understand the colours and textures as they really are. Friendly and professional advice will be on hand from the geographically and creatively diverse range of exhibitors including art galleries and professional artists from across the country as well as a great range of home grown and emerging talent. With a new layout that allows visitors to engage with over 1200 pieces of contemporary art the Marquee at Kelvingrove Art Gallery will prove as popular as it did prior to the pandemic” - Gerry Muldoon Director GM Events Ltd

“The last GCAF was my first and was hugely successful for me, I sold almost everything I took along. It was a joy to meet people face to face and see people’s reactions to my work, some of them even cried (in a good way, of course)” - Gill Walton, GCAF 2022 Exhibitor

Gill Walton - Sunlight

"This is the first time I have taken part in GCAF and it’s also the first time I have put my work in front of buyers so it’s very exciting. I began my creative practice in early 2021 aged fifty during a spell in rehab for an addiction to alcohol. Initially creativity was something I turned to as part of my recovery. Although I have a background in fashion design, I had sidelined my dreams, as so many do. I finally found myself in a position to devote myself to my creative endeavours and participation in the Fair marks a further milestone in my launch as a professional artist.” - Willie Sutherland, GCAF 2022 Exhibitor.

Willie Sutherland - Human For Life