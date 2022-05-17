Up to 100,000 Rangers fans are expected to travel to Seville for the Europa League final on Wednesday, police in Spain said.

Rangers fans are expected to outnumber the Eintracht Frankfurt fans two to one.

Spain's commissioner for citizen security said the service was well equipped to handle the tens of thousands of fans arriving in the city.

Juan Carlos Castro Estevez said: "I believe our teams will be able to counteract any kind of problem that emerges, and obviously there could be some.

"Even if 150,000 fans don't come - if it's half that number or less - we will have substantial issues."

Speaking during a press briefing, Mr Castro Estevaz warned that high numbers of people are expected in Seville from today.

A Rangers banner on display in Seville

The police chief added that all the trains from Madrid and Malaga to the city were sold out, amid expectations around 30,000 Rangers fans are set to stay outside Seville and travel Europa League final by bus on Wednesday.

The capacity of the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan reaches just over 42,000. Uefa allocated just 9500 tickets to fans of each of the clubs in the final.

The remaining tickets were given to sponsors and fans supporting other clubs.

Mr Castro Estevaz added he believes the force has "sufficient and prepared units to counteract the problems".

At least 1700 specialised officers from the country's national police force and a further 1400 officers from Seville's Provincial Police Headquarters will be assisting the policing of the game.

The match will be the first European final for the Ibrox team since 2008 in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Glasgow health chiefs have warned Scots who travelled to Spain for the final to be wary of hot temperatures.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have reminded fans not to drink too much alcohol and to stay out of the strong sunshine.

Temperatures in Seville are predicted to be as high as 38 degrees over the next few days.