TODAY (May 17) I heard a unionist on TV likening the proposed windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas production as a "form of stealing". A bit more extreme perhaps than their usual "it would drive future investment in the North Sea away".

Earlier last year you reported that as a result of the real efforts of the oil producers over a number of years when the oil price was low, the average production costs had been driven down to around $25 a barrel. At the beginning of 2021, the oil price was around $50 a barrel and the oil companies were comfortable.

I am not aware that the cost of producing oil in the North Sea has soared since then – world events and market forces being the cause of the present high world prices for oil and gas enjoyed by the international oil companies. These prices are not expected to go down soon.

At the present oil and gas prices – more than $110 per barrel for oil – the value of Scotland's oil and gas production is now, in sterling terms, around £100 million per day. Probably three-quarters of that sum is above the production cost. Even the oil companies are admitting that it is akin to printing money for them. There is a cast-iron case to introduce a windfall tax. And I feel sure that three-quarters of the UK's population is also in favour of such a tax which they will see as fair in the circumstances.

What is it about this Westminster Tory Government that is so resistant to a windfall tax which could be used to relieve the burden of so many who are now struggling? They will have to do a U-turn but they have become used to that. And what a good opportunity to then recognise where the money has come from and to use a sizeable proportion of this Scottish windfall to level up in Scotland.

Nick Dekker, Cumbernauld.

* I HAVE followed the debate in The Herald about future energy generation in Scotland with interest – particularly the informed comments of Brian Wilson. As an amateur astronomer for nearly 60 years, I have been saddened to see the stars disappear behind the glare of electric lights. However, help is at hand.

When the SNP/Green energy policy reaches its inevitable conclusion and we have frequent, prolonged and widespread power cuts, I will once again be able to enjoy the splendours of the night sky.

Alan Somerville, Polmont.

TEACHERS CAN'T BE LION-TAMERS

I VERY much endorse Bill Brown’s analysis of the source of strife in our classrooms (Letters, May 17). Were I a teacher, my first question of the day to the class would be “Who wants to learn?” and anyone who didn’t or was troublesome I would send home.

My solution may sound simplistic to those without grey hair but that’s basically how it used to work, you behaved or you got the belt and if you told your parents you got the belt they wouldn’t scurry away to the school to complain but would give you more of the same. “Spare the rod and spoil the child” had its merits.

Having been one, albeit in the dim and distant past and also having been a parent, I know that children are little animals who need to learn what the rules are and to obey them. If they are disruptive in class not only is it to their personal disadvantage but it has an adverse effect on all those who want to learn. Teachers are there to teach, they are not lion-tamers. The teacher should not have to solve a problem that should be dealt with by the parents or if necessary by the police and social services. The needs of the majority trump those of the individual. Behave or get out.

David J Crawford, Glasgow.

* BILL Brown is correct to apportion some blame for the indiscipline crisis in Scottish schools to weak and indulgent parenting.

However, the antidote to weak and indulgent parenting is not weak and indulgent schooling.

Richard Lucas, Leader, Scottish Family Party, Glasgow.

USE LIBRARIES FOR BUS PASSES

I WAS interested to read your article regarding the Scottish Government’s free bus pass scheme aimed at young Scots aged five to 21 inclusive ("Only three in 10 young Scots claim free bus pass in ‘botched’ flagship scheme", The Herald, May 16). I have it on good account that the online process is fraught with difficulties and this will have been a contributing factor towards the low take-up to date.

Unfortunately, your report does not mention the fact that local libraries around the whole of Scotland are able to process applications. Indeed, since the beginning of February, many young people (including ones who have struggled with the online application) have visited their library with the required documentation and successfully lodged their application. A recent tweet by Scottish Television also failed to mention that libraries are very much part of the application process.

For the record, applicants going to a library simply require to take along proof of person (name and age), proof of residence (where they normally live) and a photograph (if aged 11 years old or over).

Brian Watt, Edinburgh.

THE DEVIL OF A PROBLEM

REGARDING the correspondence arising from the Duke of Cambridge's use of the phrase "for Catherine and I" (Letters, May 12, 14 & 17), illogical usage can either become sanctified by the passing of time or be accepted as a matter of convention by those unconcerned with syntactical exactitude. Those who consider “We are a grandmother” to be absurd wouldn’t think of saying “How art thou?” rather than “How are you?” when addressing an individual.

For some obscure reason an incorrect form can sometimes seem grander. In Paradise Lost Satan says: “If thou beest hee...” etc., probably in order to use elevated-sounding language when addressing so exalted a person as Beezlebub. After all, though a fallen angel might get his grammatical cases muddled, Milton wouldn’t – would he?

Robin Dow, Rothesay.

LOCKDOWN CLAIM IS PANTS

HOW I applaud Thelma Edwards' declaration that “we are not all the same” (Letters, May 16).

I particularly objected to being told on Radio 4 by Lionel Shriver that “everyone had spent the whole of lockdown in sweat pants”.

All I can say is “Yuck” and I didn’t.

Sarah MacIntyre, Eaglesham.