An investigation has been launched after a golden eagle was found dead in Perth and Kinross.

The bird of prey was found dead on the Glen Quaich area of Perthshire on Monday, April 25. 

A post mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death of the animal. 

Golden eagles are protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation was underway amid a warning that a force is committed to probing any criminality relating to the death of a raptor. 

A statement added: "Raptor Persecution is a Wildlife Crime priority and Police Scotland is committed to investigating any criminality relating to the death of such a raptor.

"Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 0835 of 28 April, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."