It's National Barbecue Week from May 28th-5th June, here are four great restaurants to try out if barbecuing is not your thing.

Bibimbap West, Glasgow

Named after Korea's ultimate comfort food, Bibimbap brings fresh, authentic and wholesome Korean classics to Glasgow's West End. The popular restaurant is inspired by Seoul's hearty food culture and offers BibimBBQ, a grill-yourself dining experience. Mini grills are built into the Bibimbap West restaurant's 25-seat mezzanine level.

Customers who want to cook their own meals at the table can order platters of meat and vegetables with accompanying sauces. The original Bibimbap opened in March 2018 on West Nile Street in the city centre.

The Smiddy BBQ, Edinburgh

The best barbecue in Edinburgh can be found in a Victorian lane just off Broughton Road. Customers can delve deep into delicious Texan traditional BBQ meals and try perfectly cooked smoked brisket, smoked meat, and belly pork as well as The Smiddy BBQ's tasty peach cobbler. Fancy it? You need to be quick as Smiddy is only open Friday - Sundays 4pm -9pm and believe me, it's always packed!

The BBQ Pit at Cranside Kitchen, Glasgow

Opening on June 1st, the new BBQ Pit at Glasgow's biggest outdoor venue revamps for the Summer.

Diners can enjoy chunky meats on the grill with barbecue classics such as a brisket bun, thick-cut pork ribs, offered alongside a galician inspired burger and hot dogs. Everything from sizzlers, kebabs, steak, ribs and chops all come in a mouth-watering manner. Wash it all down with a wide selection of lagers, cocktails on draught and lots of wines by the glass.

Bubba Q, Edinburgh

When you visit this deep basement restaurant off the Royal Mile, expect to be stuffed with finger-licking fare!

Bubba Q is an Old Town restaurant run by barbecue enthusiasts Eddie and Bubba that serves the best smoked, marinated, slow-cooked, and grilled meats Scotland has to offer. Tuck into a BBQ burger, BBQ Nachos, Whole Hogs and pulled porks all layered with Bubba Q's house rub.

